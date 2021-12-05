JOHANNESBURG, South Africa — The number of coronavirus infections in South Africa continues to rise and the country is officially in its fourth wave of the pandemic, according to the nation’s health ministry.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases, or NICD, reported 16,366 new infections after 68,703 COVID-19 tests were carried out on Saturday. This represents a positivity rate of 23.8%, slightly down from Friday’s 24.3%.
Ridhwaan Suliman from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research told local news network eNCA that the number of tests could not be taken as a reason for the rapid rise in infections.
“In fact, had we been able to test more people, the rate would have been even higher,” he said.
Deputy Health Minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo said the country was officially in its fourth wave and that hospital admissions over the past week showed just 2% of cases were among those who had been vaccinated.
“A whopping 98% were not vaccinated,” he said.
South Africa ramped up its “Vooma Vaccination” drive over the weekend, opening additional pop-up sites at shopping malls and public transport hubs.
All eyes are on South Africa, which was one of the first countries to report the new B.1.1.529 omicron coronavirus variant, classified by the World Health Organization as “worrying.”
Experts have said that the next few weeks are crucial to understanding whether the variant poses a severe risk and whether it can sidestep current vaccines.
South African scientists are researching the variant’s behavior toward vaccines by using live and pseudo viruses created in the laboratory to mirror the constellations of mutations found in omicron.
Meanwhile, Chile registered its first coronavirus case with the omicron variant on Saturday. The infected person arrived from Ghana on Nov. 25 with a negative PCR test as part of the regulations.
However, another test taken at the airport in Santiago was positive and the omicron variant was detected. The person, who has been fully vaccinated, is well and isolated.
Previously, Brazil recorded the first omicron case in South America. Several New Year’s Eve parties in the country, including the traditional celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, were canceled because of the pandemic.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday spoke on the phone with his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa about the new omicron coronavirus variant.
The Kremlin said the leaders agreed to join forces against the pandemic.
There has not yet been a confirmed case of the omicron variant in Russia.
Putin, however, has instructed authorities to check coronavirus tests and vaccines accordingly. In addition, the government is sounding out measures on how to prevent any spread of the variant in the country.
Russia has been reporting high coronavirus death tolls for months. On Saturday, the authorities reported that 1,215 people with the virus had died within a day. The real number is likely to be higher.
According to statistics agency Rosstat, 74,893 people died with the virus in October alone, the highest monthly figure so far since the pandemic began.
The government’s coronavirus statistics, on the other hand, showed significantly fewer coronavirus deaths for October.
©2021 dpa GmbH. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.