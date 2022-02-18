DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 18, 2022--

The "South Africa OTT and Pay TV Market Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers the converging pay TV and OTT TV episode and movie sectors.

The report covers the following:

OTT TV & Video Insights:

Commentary on the main players and developments

  • Forecasts: OTT TV & Video Forecasts for every year from 2020 to 2027
  • Forecasts for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+ and Showmax

Pay TV Insights:

Commentary on the main players and developments

  • Forecasts: Pay TV Forecasts for every year from 2020 to 2027
  • Forecasts for DStv, StarSat, GOtv

Key Topics Covered:

Population (000)

  • Total households (000)
  • TV households (000)
  • Fixed broadband hholds (000)
  • Smartphone subscribers (000)
  • Tablet subscribers (000)

TV HH/Total HH

  • Fixed broadband HH/Total HH
  • Smartphone subs/Population
  • Tablet subs/Population

OTT TV & video viewers (000)

  • OTT TV & video viewers/pop

Online advertising total (US$ mil.)

AVOD (US$ mil.)

  • Online rental revs (US$ mil.)
  • DTO video revs (US$ mil.)
  • SVOD revenues (US$ mil.)
  • OTT TV & video revs (US$ mil.)

AVOD revenues/Population $

  • SVOD revenues/Population $
  • SVOD revs/SVOD subscriber $

Net SVOD homes (000)

  • SVOD homes/TVHH
  • SVOD homes/Fixed bband HH
  • SVOD subscriptions/SVOD homes

Gross SVOD subscriptions (000)

  • SVOD subs/TVHH
  • SVOD subs/Fixed bband HH
  • SVOD subs/Smartphone users

SVOD subscribers by operator (000)

  • Netflix
  • Amazon
  • Disney+
  • Apple TV+
  • StarzPlay
  • Shahid VIP
  • OSN
  • Others

Share of SVOD subscribers by operator (%)

  • Netflix
  • Amazon
  • Disney+
  • Apple TV+
  • StarzPlay
  • Shahid VIP
  • OSN
  • Others

SVOD revenues by operator (US$ mil.)

  • Netflix
  • Amazon
  • Disney+
  • Apple TV+
  • StarzPlay
  • Shahid VIP
  • OSN
  • Others

Share of SVOD revenues by operator (%)

  • Netflix
  • Amazon
  • Disney+
  • Apple TV+
  • StarzPlay
  • Shahid VIP
  • OSN
  • Others

SVOD ARPU by operator ($)

  • Netflix
  • Amazon
  • Disney+
  • Apple TV+
  • StarzPlay
  • Shahid VIP
  • OSN

AVOD revenues by platform ($ million)

  • YouTube
  • Facebook/Instagram
  • Other

