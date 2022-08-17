COLUMBIA, S.C. — In a unanimous decision, the South Carolina Supreme Court has temporarily blocked the state’s six-week abortion ban.
The six-page order was signed Wednesday by all five sitting justices.
The order means that for the time being as litigation continues, the state’s abortion clinics can proceed with abortion procedures up until 20 weeks of pregnancy, which was state law prior to the Legislature passing the six-week ban last year.
Gov. Henry McMaster and Attorney General Alan Wilson said they will continue to defend the six-week law.
In a statement, McMaster’s spokesman Brian Symmes said, in part, “we’re confident that we will prevail in state court.”
In their order blocking the law, the state’s Supreme Court justices said that although the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June there is no right to privacy in the federal Constitution, it is an “arguably close question” whether South Carolina’s own Constitution affords some right to privacy that may affect state laws concerning abortion.
“At this preliminary stage, we are unable to determine with finality of the (six-week abortion) Act under our state’s constitutional prohibition against unreasonable invasions of privacy,” the justices wrote. In the ruling, the justices referred to a section in the state’s Constitution that says that “the right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects against unreasonable searches and seizures and unreasonable invasions of privacy shall not be violated.”
The court’s order set forth a schedule whereby each side in the case — abortion providers and various state government officials — would file briefs with the court.
“While we are disappointed, it’s important to point out this is a temporary injunction,” Wilson said in a statement. “The court didn’t rule on the constitutionality of the Fetal Heartbeat law. We will continue to defend the law.”
The unanimous decision Wednesday by the South Carolina Supreme Court comes as the Legislature considers a more restrictive abortion ban after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
This week, the House Judiciary Committee advanced a near-total abortion ban that would allow only the life and health of the mother as an exception for a legal abortion.
House Speaker Murrell Smith, a Sumter Republican, said in a tweet Wednesday that the six-week ban “is the overwhelming will of the South Carolina Legislature, and therefore a reflection of the will of the people of this state.”
While “disappointed” in the temporary block of the six-week law, Smith, an attorney, said, ”I remain confident of the law’s constitutionality and look forward to it being the law of our state once again.”
South Carolina’s six-week ban, which prohibits abortions typically around six weeks of pregnancy and allows for certain exceptions, had been blocked by the federal courts but took effect in June after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
In response the state court’s temporary block Wednesday, Jenny Black, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, said in a statement, “We applaud the court’s decision to protect the people of South Carolina from this cruel law that interferes with a person’s private medical decision.
“For more than six weeks, patients have been forced to travel hundreds of miles for an abortion or suffer the life-altering consequences of forced pregnancy. Today the court has granted our patients a welcome reprieve, but the fight to restore bodily autonomy to the people of South Carolina is far from over.”
(Staff writer Joseph Bustos contributed to this report.)
