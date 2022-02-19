North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Becoming clear later. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Becoming clear later. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.