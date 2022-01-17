DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2022--

The "South Pacific Islands - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

South Pacific region sees Telstra enter the telecom sector

The Australian government has been keen to promote itself in the region as part of wider efforts to provide a counterweight to China and to Chinese telcos and vendors.

In mid-2021 the Australian government pressed Telstra to acquire Digicel Pacific, including the latter's units in Fiji, Nauru, PNG, Samoa, Tonga, and Vanuatu. The $1.6 billion deal was agreed in the following October, with Telstra to contribute $270 million and the Australia government making a $1.33 billion contribution via Export Finance Australia (EFA).

Key Topics Covered:

Regional overview

COVID-19 and its impact on the telecom sector

  • Economic considerations and responses
  • Subscribers
  • Infrastructure

Telecoms industry statistics by country

  • Population by largest country
  • Mobile subscriptions by country
  • Mobile penetration by country
  • Mobile broadband subscriptions by country
  • Mobile broadband penetration by country
  • Fixed broadband subscriptions by country
  • Fixed broadband penetration by country

Regional operators

  • Digicel
  • Amalgamated Telecom Holdings (ATH)

Telecommunications infrastructure

  • Submarine cable overview
  • Satellite
  • Looking to the future: 5G

Papua New Guinea

  • Telecoms market overview
  • Mobile market
  • Fixed market
  • International Infrastructure

Fiji

  • Telecoms market overview
  • Mobile market
  • Fixed market
  • International Infrastructure

Solomon Islands

  • Telecoms market overview
  • Mobile market
  • Fixed market
  • International Infrastructure

Vanuatu

  • Telecoms market overview
  • Mobile market
  • Fixed market
  • International Infrastructure

French Polynesia

  • Telecoms market overview
  • Mobile market
  • Mobile infrastructure
  • Fixed market
  • International Infrastructure

New Caledonia

  • Telecoms market overview
  • Mobile market
  • Fixed market
  • International infrastructure

Samoa

  • Telecoms market overview
  • Mobile market
  • Fixed market
  • International infrastructure

