The "South Pacific Islands - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
South Pacific region sees Telstra enter the telecom sector
The Australian government has been keen to promote itself in the region as part of wider efforts to provide a counterweight to China and to Chinese telcos and vendors.
In mid-2021 the Australian government pressed Telstra to acquire Digicel Pacific, including the latter's units in Fiji, Nauru, PNG, Samoa, Tonga, and Vanuatu. The $1.6 billion deal was agreed in the following October, with Telstra to contribute $270 million and the Australia government making a $1.33 billion contribution via Export Finance Australia (EFA).
Key Topics Covered:
Regional overview
COVID-19 and its impact on the telecom sector
- Economic considerations and responses
- Subscribers
- Infrastructure
Telecoms industry statistics by country
- Population by largest country
- Mobile subscriptions by country
- Mobile penetration by country
- Mobile broadband subscriptions by country
- Mobile broadband penetration by country
- Fixed broadband subscriptions by country
- Fixed broadband penetration by country
Regional operators
- Digicel
- Amalgamated Telecom Holdings (ATH)
Telecommunications infrastructure
- Submarine cable overview
- Satellite
- Looking to the future: 5G
Papua New Guinea
- Telecoms market overview
- Mobile market
- Fixed market
- International Infrastructure
Fiji
- Telecoms market overview
- Mobile market
- Fixed market
- International Infrastructure
Solomon Islands
- Telecoms market overview
- Mobile market
- Fixed market
- International Infrastructure
Vanuatu
- Telecoms market overview
- Mobile market
- Fixed market
- International Infrastructure
French Polynesia
- Telecoms market overview
- Mobile market
- Mobile infrastructure
- Fixed market
- International Infrastructure
New Caledonia
- Telecoms market overview
- Mobile market
- Fixed market
- International infrastructure
Samoa
- Telecoms market overview
- Mobile market
- Fixed market
- International infrastructure
