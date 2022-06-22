Nyanachiek Madit, 21, who successfully refused when her father told her at age 17 that she would be married off to a man about 50 years old because her family couldn't afford to send her to school, speaks to The Associated Press in Juba, South Sudan on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Some young girls are auctioned off into marriage for cows in South Sudan - a practice that the government and international organizations are fighting to promote better health and educational opportunities.