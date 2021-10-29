Southeastern Grocers Awards 24 Nonprofits with $285,000 in Grant Funds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 29, 2021--
Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, proudly announces this year’s award recipients for the Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant Program. The corporate initiative supports deserving nonprofits in the fight for racial equity and social justice, and addresses widespread disparities in education, food insecurity and health care.
Southeastern Grocers supports racial equity and social justice efforts by awarding $285,000 to 24 nonprofit organizations, including Teach for America in Jacksonville (pictured here). (Photo: Business Wire)
Today, on the 102 nd birthday of the grant’s namesake, SEG presents the 24 recipients of the Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant with funds totaling $285,000. The receiving nonprofit organizations are:
• American Heart Association
• MaliVai Washington Youth Foundation
• Big Brothers Big Sisters of NE Florida
• Orlando Community and Youth Trust
• Boys & Girls Club of Broward County
• Police Athletic League of Jacksonville, Inc.
• Boys & Girls Club of Palm Beach County
• Sanctuary of NE Florida, Inc.
• Communities in Schools of Jacksonville
• Schoolyard Roots
• Covenant House New Orleans
• Society of St. Andrew
• Girl Scouts of Gateway Council
• Start the Adventure in Reading (STAIR)
• Grace Medical Home
• TANKPROOF
• Hope Haven
• Teach for America
• Jacksonville Humane Society
• Tree Hill Nature Center
• Junior Achievement of North Florida
• Vision is Priceless Council, Inc.
• Louisiana Center for Health Equity
• Women’s Breast & Heart Initiative, Florida Affiliate, Inc.
Elizabeth Thompson, Chief People Officer for Southeastern Grocers, said, “Southeastern Grocers is a people-first company that proudly celebrates our differences as our greatest strength. We sincerely honor Ms. Romay with gratitude as we continue to gain inspiration from her persevering spirit and amazing story of finding authentic purpose – even in the face of adversity. On Ms. Romay’s 102 nd birthday, and every day, we hope the legacy of this grant helps to inspire these deserving organizations and others to continue empowering our communities.”
SEG takes pride in fostering a culture of belonging for associates, customers and communities throughout its footprint. The mission of the Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant Program is to provide essential funding to organizations that equally support inclusivity and take meaningful action to help combat social injustice by bridging the gap of inequities faced by many individuals, families and communities.
As SEG continues to invest in its commitment to workforce inclusion and unity in the community, the grocer recently hosted its first-ever We SEG Conference, an event featuring a diverse panel of experts offering educational and interactive insights on developing inclusive workplace environments, training for creating a culture of belonging and other initiatives addressing pertinent and relevant equity concerns. The inaugural event, which shared fresh perspectives and actionable practices for guests, was well-received with nearly 600 attendees.
More About the Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant Namesake
The namesake for the Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant Program is a 102-year-old Winn-Dixie associate, Romay Davis. During a time when women and people of color faced restricted rights, Ms. Romay consistently broke barriers by challenging society’s limited beliefs with unfathomable accomplishments, such as being a WWII Private First-Class veteran, NYU multi-degree scholar, New York fashion designer and model, Taekwondo Black Belt, community advocate and much more. At the young age of 80, Ms. Romay rejoined the workforce as a Winn-Dixie associate. After two decades of working for the grocer, Winn-Dixie’s parent company, Southeastern Grocers, honored Ms. Romay as the namesake of a program that supports the fight for racial equity and social justice. Ms. Romay’s life is an inspiration to all and her incredible legacy will live on through the Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant.
About Southeastern Grocers
Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the five southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.
About SEG Gives Foundation
SEG Gives Foundation is the charitable arm of Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores. The SEG Gives Foundation aligns giving with causes that are priorities to the communities SEG serves, including the fight against hunger, support for military service members and their families, relief to those affected by extreme weather and natural disasters and quality educational opportunities for students. Southeastern Grocers strives to be ingrained in its communities and, through the SEG Gives Foundation, better the lives of its customers and neighbors.
