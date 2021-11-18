JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2021--
Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is celebrating Thanksgiving by giving back to its local communities with the donation of more than 85,000 pounds of turkey. Additionally, the grocer will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25 in celebration of its hardworking associates.
Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said, “As a people-first organization, we are committed to celebrating our hardworking associates and strengthening the communities we serve. The care, commitment and camaraderie displayed by our associates during this difficult year has unified and strengthened our team to be the local grocer our neighbors can count on. As a grocer, it is our responsibility to ensure our neighbors in need do not go hungry and it is our hope that our donation brings peace of mind to those in need this holiday season and turns their focus to what is most important – sharing a meal with the ones they love.”
Ahead of the holiday, SEG and the SEG Gives Foundation, will donate 5,000 frozen turkeys and Thanksgiving meal essentials through several drive-through food distribution events in Jacksonville, Panama City, Pensacola, Orlando, Fort Myers, Tampa, Miami and New Orleans. The events aim to alleviate the food insecurity more than 38 million people, including 12 million children, may experience this holiday season 1. The grocer’s donations will provide more than 85,000 pounds of turkey to feed individuals and families that continue to need support as a result of the lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the areas served by Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores.
To give back to associates, all Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day to give store, pharmacy and store support associates a well-deserved break as a thank you for the exceptional resilience and compassion displayed this year. All grocery stores will close at their normal closing time on Wednesday, Nov. 24, and reopen for regular business hours on Friday, Nov. 26.
Additionally, SEG is donating $150,000 to the USO thanks to the generous contributions made by customers and associates as part of the grocer’s Veterans Day community donation program. Customers at Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores were invited to round up their grocery bill to the nearest dollar at checkout with every cent raised going directly to the USO to help military members and their families.
SEG has donated more than 15.5 million pounds of food this year to help in the fight against hunger and remains committed to giving back to neighbors in need and helping families create special holiday memories.
