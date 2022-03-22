JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 22, 2022--
Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is featured as the top supermarket in the retail space in Newsweek ’s list of America’s Most Trusted Companies 2022. SEG is ranked third among 32 businesses in the retail category and is one of only 400 U.S. companies recognized for customer and employee trust. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.
SEG's Chief Growth Officer, Eddie Garcia, recognizes tenured Winn-Dixie associate, Shane Crisco, for 35 years of dedicated service during recent store re-grand opening. SEG is featured as top supermarket in the retail category in Newsweek's list of America's Most Trusted Companies 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
Raymond Rhee, Chief People Officer for Southeastern Grocers, said, “We are honored to be included in Newsweek ’s list of America’s Most Trusted Companies. As a people-first organization, we know trust is an integral part of our culture that enables us to foster an inclusive environment where everyone is empowered to be their full, authentic selves. We take pride in caring for our associates, customers and communities, and we are committed to being a neighbor and grocer they can always count on.”
The top 400 most trusted companies across 22 industries have been chosen based on a holistic approach to evaluating trust. America's Most Trusted Companies 2022 were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of approximately 50,000 U.S. residents who rated companies they know on all three touchpoints of trust: customer trust, investor trust and employee trust. A total of 110,000 evaluations were submitted.
SEG earned recent recognition by The Silicon Review ® as one of the 30 Fabulous Companies of the Year 2022, and was certified as a Great Place to Work ® for two consecutive years. Additionally, SEG was the only grocer featured in Newsweek ’s Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking no. 48 among the top 100 companies recognized for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. In 2021, SEG was also named a top chain in the outcomes Medication Therapy Management (MTM) top provider awards for the organization’s pharmacy overall effectiveness in delivering comprehensive medication reviews (CMRs) and resolving drug therapy problems through targeted interventions.
As a people-first organization, SEG has continued to advocate for belonging, inclusion and diversity. The grocer participated in four Pride festivals throughout its home state of Florida in 2021 and was recognized by the National Diversity Council as a top employer for Latino leaders in response to its extraordinary commitment to Latinos in the workplace. SEG is also a proud member of the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce, a supporter of the National Diversity Council CEO Antiracism Pledge and a supporter of LGBTQ Workplace Equality as a Corporate Equality Index participant.
Newsweek ’s full list of America’s Most Trusted Companies 2022 is available here: www.newsweek.com/americas-most-trusted-companies-2022.
About Southeastern Grocers
Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the five southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.
