Southeastern Grocers Pledges to “Double Down” on Community Donations Every Monday Through July 4

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 16, 2022--
Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, is doubling down with a Military Monday matching commitment. Each Monday starting June 20 through July 4, the grocer’s charitable arm will further support its Folds of Honor community donation program by matching weekend in-store donations, up to $100,000 each Monday. The enlistment of matching on Military Mondays and the funds raised throughout the program will help Folds of Honor in its mission to provide educational scholarships to the children and spouses of America’s fallen and disabled service members.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220616005173/en/
Southeastern Grocers enlists Military Mondays to further support its community donation program benefiting Folds of Honor and its mission to provide educational scholarships to the legacies of America’s fallen and disabled service members. The grocer's charitable arm will match weekend in-store donations, up to $100,000 each Monday, through July 4. (Photo: Business Wire)
Raymond Rhee, Chief People Officer for Southeastern Grocers, said, “At Southeastern Grocers, we are dedicated to supporting the communities we serve, especially those who serve us. By doubling down on all in-store Folds of Honor donations with a matching commitment, we are paying it forward to the legacies of the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice with their service to our country.”
Customers can have their donations doubled when they simply donate $1, $5 or round up their total grocery bill to the nearest dollar at checkout in support of United States military heroes and their loved ones. The SEG Gives Foundation will automatically match all weekend donations, up to $100,000. Donations will be matched on Monday June 20, June 27 and July 4 for a possible total match of $300,000.
Customers can also continue to donate any day of the week through July 5. Every cent raised will help Folds of Honor provide private education tuition and tutoring for children in grades K-12, along with higher education tuition assistance for spouses and dependents.
SEG and the SEG Gives Foundation, together with generous customers and associates, have donated more than $5.5 million to Folds of Honor since 2018, which has allocated over 1,100 educational scholarships to the children and spouses of United States military members impacted by their loved one’s call to duty. Since 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded approximately 35,000 educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members.
About Southeastern Grocers
Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the five southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.
About SEG Gives Foundation
SEG Gives Foundation is the charitable arm of Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores. The SEG Gives Foundation aligns giving with causes that are priorities to the communities SEG serves, including the fight against hunger, support for military service members and their families, relief to those affected by extreme weather and natural disasters and championing belonging, inclusion and diversity by combating social injustice to bridge the gap of inequities faced by many individuals, families and communities. Southeastern Grocers strives to be ingrained in its communities and, through the SEG Gives Foundation, better the lives of its customers and neighbors.
About Folds of Honor
Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school and post-graduate work, including a master’s degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor’s degree or trade/technical program certification are also available. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 35,000 scholarships totaling about $160 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 41 percent are minorities. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on GuideStar. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit foldsofhonor.org.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220616005173/en/
CONTACT: For SEG interviews or images contact:
Meredith Hurley
Director, Public Relations and Community
Cell: (904) 612-9441
KEYWORD: FLORIDA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PRESCHOOL DEFENSE MILITARY TEENS PARENTING CHILDREN OTHER PHILANTHROPY WINE & SPIRITS SUPERMARKET OTHER EDUCATION CONTINUING UNIVERSITY PRIMARY/SECONDARY FOOD/BEVERAGE EDUCATION VETERANS OTHER CONSUMER FUND RAISING RETAIL FOUNDATION WOMEN SENIORS MEN FAMILY PHILANTHROPY CONSUMER TRAINING
SOURCE: Southeastern Grocers Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/16/2022 07:00 AM/DISC: 06/16/2022 07:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220616005173/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.