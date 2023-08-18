LOS ANGELES — Southern California was bracing for a rare and potentially destructive weekend of intense rain and winds as Hurricane Hilary roared up the Mexican coast, prompting urgent warnings of flash flooding in the desert and mountain areas as well as dangerous conditions along the beaches.
The storm has prompted officials to cancel events and issue dire alerts, particularly as the system moves across southwestern California on Sunday and Monday. Hilary is expected to remain at hurricane strength as it approaches the Baja California coastline Saturday, with authorities there bracing for damage.
The National Weather Service on Friday issued an unprecedented tropical storm watch for Southern California.
“This is actually the first time that tropical storm watches have been issued on the West Coast of the United States,” said Elizabeth Adams, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in San Diego. Typically, when a tropical storm makes its way to the southwestern U.S., it has severely dissipated, weakening to a depression or storm remnants, she said.
But not this time.
“We are expecting this to maintain tropical storm intensity as it moves into Southern California,” Adams said.
The alert is in effect for almost all of southwestern California, from the Mexico border to Point Mugu, including eastern deserts and Catalina Island, which the National Hurricane Center said is a first for this area. The watch indicates that tropical storm conditions are possible — meaning more than 39 mph sustained winds — within 48 hours, according to the hurricane center.
Hilary, currently a Category 4 hurricane, is expected to bring “life-threatening” rainfall and dangerous flash flooding from the Baja California Peninsula to southern Nevada over the next few days. The center of the storm is projected to reach Southern California by Sunday night, but its wide-reaching effects will be felt in the region much earlier in the weekend and continue through at least Monday.
“It’s so strong right now, and it is going to ... make a beeline for Southern California,” said Daniel Swain, a UCLA climate scientist. “It simply isn’t going to have time to fall apart nearly as much as these systems usually do before they reach California.”
Although high winds are fueling the unusual tropical storm conditions, officials continue to emphasize that rain remains the greatest concern with this storm.
A high-risk warning for flash flooding was issued for much of inland Southern California — from the San Bernardino Mountains through the Coachella Valley and down into Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. This is the first time in more than a decade that such a warning has been issued for the low deserts east of the Southern California mountains, areas that remain typically dry, especially in the summer.
Some desert areas are expected to receive at least a year’s worth of rain during this storm, according to the National Weather Service.
“The entire axis of southeastern California deserts — extending from Imperial County all the way up into parts of Inyo County — are at risk of potentially very serious flash flooding,” Swain said. “We’re not just talking about normally dry washes running. We’re talking about the type of flooding that will be life-threatening, that could severely disrupt or even destroy critical infrastructure, including roads and highways, leading to extended power outages or extended impossibility of travel in some areas.”
Palm Springs and Yucca Valley both average between 4 and 5 inches of rainfall a year, but the forecast shows 4 to 7 inches falling between Saturday and Monday, Adams said.
“The amount of moisture we’re getting is just unbelievable,” she said. “The rain rates could potentially be really extreme as well — over an inch or 2 inches of rain in an hour will be possible.”
Death Valley and Joshua Tree national parks announced campground closures from noon Saturday through at least Tuesday and preemptively shuttered several roadways.
“This has the potential to bring the single and most intense precipitation ever observed to some parts of the deserts in southeastern California, so don’t take this lightly,” Swain said. He advised desert residents to prepare for potentially impassable roads for an extended time.
Wallace Dugan, a 66-year-old member of the Quechuan tribe who was running errands a few miles west of Yuma, Arizona, on Friday, said his biggest concern is for senior citizens who, like him, live on the Fort Yuma Reservation.
“The only thing bad about it is the power lines,” he said recalling a storm last summer that knocked out electricity for a week and spurred elderly people living on the reservation to take refuge in cooled casinos with generator power. “It’s dangerous for the elders if the power goes out, so they call them at their houses and send them to the casino where they have generators.”
Elaine, who asked to be identified by her first name only, has lived in the area for more than three decades and said she was worried about the possibility of losing power — but her eyes lighted up at the mention of cooler temperatures.
“We’re all excited here,” she said, noting that it might “cool off” to 89 degrees. “We don’t get much rain here.”
As soils become saturated and runoff accelerates, desert officials are warning residents to prepare for flooded roadways and closures, while across the region, crews are preparing for power outages and localized flooding. In the San Bernardino Mountains, significant flows are expected to surge beneath the Whitewater Bridge on the 10 Freeway, about five miles west of Palm Springs — a threat to the aging infrastructure.
Almost all of Southern California is facing a moderate flash flood risk, with the warning extending into the eastern Central Valley, parts of western Arizona and around Las Vegas.
Some of the highest rainfall totals — from 6 to 10 inches — are possible along many east-facing desert slopes of the Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego County mountains, Adams said.
Rainfall is expected as early as Saturday morning for Southern California's mountains and deserts, continuing through Monday. Precipitation will spread into Southern California’s coastal and valley areas, including the Inland Empire, probably by late Saturday, Adams said. Two to 4 inches of rain will be expected in those locations through Monday.
The National Weather Service in Phoenix, which includes portions of southeastern California in its coverage area, said chances are growing that the storm will wreak havoc on much of the region, with “significant and rare (and potentially destructive) impacts.”
Current models show moisture anomalies that are “off the charts,” the agency wrote in its forecast Friday, “and almost unbelievably more extreme than previous iterations. Essentially every standardized field measure is pegged at a climatological extreme for this time of year at multiple time scales.”
A flood watch is set to take effect along the coast from San Diego to Ventura counties, beginning as early as Saturday morning and lasting through Monday night. Inland counties such as Riverside, San Bernardino and Imperial also will have a flood watch in effect through Monday.
Updates show the hurricane moving north toward the Baja California coast, but it expected to weaken to a tropical storm by Sunday afternoon as it approaches cooler waters and a potential landfall.
“If you’re in a vulnerable location for flooding, be ready — turn around, don’t drown,” said Ariel Cohen, the meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Oxnard, emphasizing that the potential for a tropical storm in Southern California is “very rare.”
Officials advised residents in the storm’s path to monitor forecast updates and ensure they have multiple methods of receiving warnings, including wireless emergency alerts, weather apps and local TV, radio and news stations. Ahead of the storm, the Dodgers and Angels both pushed Sunday games up to play double-headers Saturday, and a list of postponed local concerts and events has been growing.
The storm also will bring heightened winds from the northeast and east, with the highest gusts in the mountains and deserts — up to 50 or 60 mph.
“The winds are really going to start to increase Sunday afternoon, then they’ll likely peak Sunday night through Monday morning,” Adams said. She warned residents to stay away from tall objects, such as trees or power lines, which could get knocked down during severe winds.
When the eye of the storm arrives late Sunday, San Diego and Orange counties can expect 40 to 60 mph winds, the National Weather Service said. Gusts in excess of 80 mph could hit places such as Joshua Tree National Park.
Those winds also could spur tornadoes — which could be particularly hard to see as they would be embedded with rain — with probable threats Saturday night through Sunday, she said.
“The biggest time and place that we see that tornado threat is associated with rain bands out ahead of the system,” Adams said. She said tornadoes spawned by tropical storms often strike very quickly but are usually short-lived.
“But they can still do damage,” she said.
Hurricane warning and watches are in effect for much of Baja California, as well as mainland Mexico, north of Guaymas. Forecasters are expecting Hilary to bring up to 6 inches of rain across the Baja California Peninsula through Sunday night, with isolated amounts up to 10 inches. Flash flooding remains a major concern.
Storm surge could produce coastal flooding along the Baja coast, accompanied by “large and destructive” waves, which the National Hurricane Center warned would be “life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.”
Hurricane Hilary reached maximum sustained winds near 145 mph on Friday morning before dropping to 130 mph in the afternoon.
National Weather Service officials in San Diego say the projected path of Hilary is quite unusual; typically, when such storms get this far north, they move to the east. But Hilary won’t be able to because of a massive heat dome lingering over Iowa and the central Plains. So Hilary, as a tropical storm or tropical depression, could hold together all the way into Nevada, officials said.
(Los Angeles Times staff writers Louis Sahagún, Faith E. Pinho, Keri Blakinger and Salvador Hernandez contributed to this report.)
©2023 Los Angeles Times. Visit at latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
