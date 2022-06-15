MIAMI & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 15, 2022--
Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer's)—the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol—today announced the retirement of Scott Westerman, Executive Vice President and General Manager, North Central Sub Region, effective December 31, 2022.
Mr. Westerman began his career in the beverage alcohol industry with E&J Gallo Winery as a Sales Representative in 1986, where he held roles of increasing responsibility before joining Johnson Brothers Liquor Company in 1993 as a General Manager. Mr. Westerman joined Glazer’s Distributors in 1997 as a Branch Manager for the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas area. He would eventually hold the roles of President of Ohio and Missouri and Regional President of Missouri, Kansas and Iowa before assuming his current role at Southern Glazer’s in 2016 as Executive Vice President, General Manager, North Central Sub Region.
Mike McLaughlin, President, Central Region, said, “Scott has played an integral role in the growth of Southern Glazer’s. Throughout his career, his proven work ethic, guidance and leadership have been invaluable to our next generation of leaders. Please join me in wishing Scott well in his retirement and the next chapter of his life.”
Succeeding Mr. Westerman as Executive Vice President and General Manager, North Central Sub Region and reporting to Mr. McLaughlin will be Randy Myers, effective August 1, 2022. Until Mr. Westerman’s retirement at the end of the year, he and Mr. Myers will both work closely to ensure a seamless transition of responsibilities.
Mr. Myers began his 36-year career in the beverage alcohol industry with E&J Gallo Winery as a Sales Consultant in 1986. He held multiple roles of increasing responsibility, eventually leading to Capital Division Manager in Baltimore, Maryland. He then joined Monarch Beverage Company in 2004 before joining Glazer’s Distributors in 2007 as Vice President, Glazer’s of Missouri. Since that time, he has held a series of leadership roles at Southern Glazer’s culminating in his most recent role as Senior Vice President, General Manager, Missouri.
Mr. Myers earned his bachelor’s from Illinois Wesleyan University-Bloomington and is a graduate of Southern Glazer’s Preeminent Leadership Program in conjunction with Harvard Business School’s Executive Education division.
Southern Glazer’s is currently conducting talent assessments to backfill Mr. Myers former role. His successor will be announced within 90 days.
About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits
Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. In 2022, Southern Glazer’s was listed as one of Forbes Best Employers for Diversity. In 2021, Southern Glazer’s was selected as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and TheWall Street Journal, as well as named by Newsweek as a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220615005954/en/
CONTACT: Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits, LLC
Cindy Haas
Vice President, Public Relations
Office: (305) 625-4171, ext. 1166
Mobile: (786) 498-7640
Email:cynthia.haas@sgws.com
or
Sofia Estevez
Manager, Communications & CSR
Office: (305) 625-4171, ext. 1162
Mobile: (954) 870-1273
Email:sofia.estevez@sgws.com
KEYWORD: FLORIDA TEXAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL WINE & SPIRITS
SOURCE: Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/15/2022 12:49 PM/DISC: 06/15/2022 12:49 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220615005954/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.