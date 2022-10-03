Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits Recognized with Four Awards at Diageo’s Annual Golden Bar Awards

MIAMI & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022--
Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer's) — today announced that its Coastal-Pacific Wine & Spirits (CPWS) dedicated selling division, representing Diageo across 13 open and 17 control states, was presented four Golden Bar Awards at Diageo’s 17 th annual Golden Bar Awards, which took place in Chicago last month after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
Coastal-Pacific Wine & Spirits of Texas, winners of Spirits Distributor of the Year Golden Bar Award. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Golden Bar Awards are presented to distributors demonstrating excellence in sales, innovation, and advancing social responsibility. Southern Glazer’s CPWS was awarded four of the six Golden Bar Awards presented that evening, including the prestigious and coveted Spirits Distributor of the Year Golden Bar Award, won by Coastal-Pacific Wine & Spirits of Texas and the inaugural Digital Excellence Golden Bar Award, won by Coastal-Pacific Wine & Spirits of California.
“This was a very special occasion for the CPWS and Diageo teams to celebrate our joint success after two very challenging years,” said Gerry Rivero, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Coastal-Pacific Wine & Spirits of America. “Since the last Golden Bar Awards in 2019, we continued to strengthen our partnership with Diageo and welcomed New York to the CPWS Division. With our Digital and eCommerce team winning the first ever Digital Excellence Golden Bar Award, CPWS remains at the forefront of innovation and is well positioned to capitalize on selling opportunities in fast-growing emerging channels.”
The national awards presented to Southern Glazer’s include:
- Spirits Distributor of the Year: Coastal-Pacific Wine & Spirits of Texas
- On-Premise Excellence: Coastal-Pacific Wine & Spirits Brokers of Pennsylvania
- Digital Excellence: Coastal-Pacific Wine & Spirits of California
- Platinum (Social Responsibility): Coastal-Pacific Wine & Spirits of Florida
In addition to the Golden Bar Awards received, Stephanie Myers of Coastal-Pacific Wine & Spirits of Louisiana was recognized as Sales Consultant of the Year for CPWS and Lamar Najor of Coastal-Pacific Wine & Spirits Brokers of Michigan was recognized as Sales Consultant of the Year for Diageo’s Control States division.
