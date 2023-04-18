DALLAS – Dallas-based Southwest Airlines has paused all departing flights nationwide, the FAA said Tuesday morning.
Southwest, which is the nation’s largest domestic carrier, has already delayed about 30% of its flights for Tuesday, about 1,249 in all, according to Flightaware.com. Southwest has about 4,130 flights scheduled for Tuesday, according to Cirium.
“Southwest Airlines requested the FAA pause the airline’s departures,” the Federal Aviation Administration tweeted Tuesday at 9:36 a.m.
Southwest said that flights are grounded due to “computer issues,” ABC News reporter Sam Sweeney reported.
Southwest is still recovery from a December operational meltdown in which it canceled 16,700 flights during the holidays after a winter storm overwhelmed its crew rescheduling systems.
