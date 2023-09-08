SpaceX is lining up another Starlink launch from Cape Canaveral on Friday night.
A Falcon 9 rocket on the Starlink 6-14 mission carrying up 22 of the internet satellites is set to lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Space Launch Complex 40 at 7:56 p.m. There are two backup options at 11:12 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. plus three options on Saturday from 7:25 p.m. until 10:59 p.m.
Space Launch Delta 45’s weather squadron forecasts a 60% chance for good conditions at the opening of the window, which improve to 85% by the end, and 70% improving to 90% in the event of a 24-hour delay. The first-stage booster is making its seventh flight and will attempt a recovery landing on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship downrange in the Atlantic.
SpaceX has ceased covering its private launches on any other social media platform than X, formerly Twitter. The company offered launch coverage of its last launch Sunday night from Kennedy Space Cener on X about 5 minutes before launch.
It would be the 47th launch from the Space Coast for the year with all but two coming from SpaceX. United Launch Alliance, which last flew in June, has only its second launch of the year lined up for Saturday morning, though, from neighboring SLC 41 of an Atlas V rocket on a mission for the National Reconnaissance Office and Space Force. The other Space Coast launch came in March from Relativity Space with its 3D-printed Terran 1 rocket.
SpaceX, though, has been plugging along at a rate that could see it surpass 90 launches for the year from all of its facilities.
Including California launches, SpaceX will have with this launch flown 63 orbital flights in 2023 having already surpassed the record 61 it set in 2022. That doesn’t include the April 20 attempt of its Starship and Super Heavy from its Texas test launch facility Starbase. That flight ended exploding before orbit, but Elon Musk’s company has a second stacked Starship on the launch pad there awaiting approval from the Federal Aviation Administration for another go.
