The "Spain NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on NFT Investments by Key Assets, Currency, Sales Channels - Q2 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The NFT industry in Spain is expected to grow by 41.2% on an annual basis to reach US$564.6 million in 2022.
The NFT industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 30.1% during 2022-2028. The NFT Spend Value in the country will increase from US$564.6 million in 2022 to reach US$2522.5 million by 2028.
Key Topics Covered:
1 About this Report
1.1 Summary
1.2 Methodology
1.3 NFT Definitions
1.4 Disclaimer
2 Spain NFT Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators
2.1 Spain NFT - Total Sales Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
2.2 Spain NFT - Total Sales Spend Volume Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
2.3 Spain NFT - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
3 Spain NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets
3.1 Spain NFT Market Share by Key Assets (%), 2021 Vs. 2028
3.2 Spain NFT Collectibles and Art Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
3.3 Spain NFT Real Estate Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
3.4 Spain NFT Sports Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
3.5 Spain NFT Gaming Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
3.6 Spain NFT Utility Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
3.7 Spain NFT Fashion and Luxury Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
3.8 Spain NFT Other Assets Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
4 Spain NFT Collectibles and Art Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets
4.1 Spain NFT Collectibles and Art Market Share by Key Assets (%), 2021 Vs. 2028
4.2 Spain NFT Collectibles and Art - Digital Art Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
4.3 Spain NFT Collectibles and Art - Music & Sound Clip Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
4.4 Spain NFT Collectibles and Art - Videos Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
4.5 Spain NFT Collectibles and Art - Memes & GIF Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
4.6 Spain NFT Collectibles and Art - Other Assets Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
5 Spain NFT Market Size and Forecast by Currency
5.1 Spain NFT Market Share by Currency (%), 2021 Vs. 2028
5.2 Spain NFT Currency Ethereum - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
5.3 Spain NFT Currency Solana - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
5.4 Spain NFT Currency Avalanche - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
5.5 Spain NFT Currency Polygon - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
5.6 Spain NFT Currency BSC - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
5.7 Spain NFT Currency Flow - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
5.8 Spain NFT Currency WAX - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
5.9 Spain NFT Currency Ronin - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
5.10 Spain NFT Other Currencies - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
6 Spain NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Sales Channels
6.1 Spain NFT Market Share by Key Sales Channels (%), 2021 Vs. 2028
6.2 Spain NFT Primary Market - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
6.3 Spain NFT Secondary Market - Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
7 Spain User Statistics of Internet and Population, 2019 - 2028
7.1 Spain Internet Users Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
7.2 Spain Internet Penetration Rate, 2019 - 2028
7.3 Spain Adult Population Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2028
