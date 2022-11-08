SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022--
SPAN, the leading innovator in home electrification technology, announced that Audrey Zibelman has joined SPAN’s Board of Directors, Douglas Booms has joined SPAN as Chief Operating Officer, and Joy Lenz has joined as Senior Vice President of Engineering. They join SPAN at a time of rapid growth, as the company scales operations and manufacturing, develops new products and software, and helps consumers transition to an electrified home with the new incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act.
“We’re pleased to welcome Audrey Zibelman, Douglas Booms and Joy Lenz to the SPAN team at this exciting time of growth for the company,” said SPAN Founder and CEO Arch Rao. “As SPAN adds new home electrification products and services, it was critical to build out a team of leaders and advisors with the necessary set of skills and resources to help SPAN achieve this next phase of growth and market expansion.”
With her long career in grid operations, power markets, and public service, Audrey Zibelman brings deep knowledge of the power sector and the technologies needed to support electrification of buildings, transportation, and the wider economy. Prior to her advisory and Board roles, Audrey was CEO at the Australian Energy Market Operator, Chair of the New York Department of Public Service, President and CEO of Viridity Energy, and EVP and COO at PJM Interconnection. “In order to reach 100 percent renewable energy and meet our climate goals, we need to adopt new technologies that maximize our use of distributed energy resources, increase the efficiency and resiliency of our homes, and support a more flexible grid,” Audrey said. “SPAN products are just the type of smart home technologies we need to enable home electrification and a clean energy future.”
As COO, Douglas Booms will oversee manufacturing, supply chain, support, and deployments. He brings deep knowledge and experience in bringing new products to market, scaling businesses, and defining best-in-class customer experiences. Prior to joining SPAN, Douglas served as Vice President of New Initiatives at Amazon, where he led teams building new products and services in the consumer devices category. During his 15-year career at Amazon, he held senior roles in corporate development, mergers & acquisition, and operations automation. He helped launch the Alexa Fund - a current SPAN investor - and played a role in Amazon’s investment in electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian, one of Amazon’s largest investments in electrification technology, serving as Amazon’s board observer through Rivian’s IPO. “I’m thrilled to join SPAN, which has quickly become a leader in the growing home electrification category, and I look forward to helping introduce new products that make it easy and affordable for all homeowners to decarbonize their homes and switch to clean energy,” Douglas said.
As SVP of Engineering, Joy Lenz will oversee SPAN’s Hardware, Software, and Systems Engineering teams. As a member of the SPAN executive team, she will support the development and introduction of new home electrification products and services. Joy brings decades of experience in building hardware and software products. Most recently, she served as Chief Operating Officer at Yohana, a personal assistant service offering integrated software, services, and hardware for modern families. Previously, Joy served as Director of Engineering at Google Nest and smart lighting provider Noon. “I am excited to join SPAN’s high-powered team of innovators and contribute to enabling electrification to reach our climate goals,” Joy said. “Having led the engineering team that created the Google Nest smart thermostat, I have a passion for smart home products that reduce emissions and make our lives better, and I look forward to producing the next generation of home electrification products at SPAN.”
Following the debut of the SPAN Drive smart home electric vehicle charger in October and SPAN’s $90 Million Series B funding earlier this year, SPAN has put together an executive team that will enable the company to deliver home electrification technology to more homes across the United States.
About SPAN
SPAN reinvented the 100-year-old electrical panel and is developing products that enable electrification and simplify the adoption of clean energy including solar, batteries, and electric vehicles. SPAN Panel gives customers circuit-level management, real-time monitoring, and actionable energy insights through the SPAN Home app’s intuitive interface. Designed with hardware innovation and purpose-built with intelligent software, SPAN Panel and SPAN Drive electric vehicle charger are an efficient and integrated solution for any home. Backed by leading investors in the clean energy space, SPAN aims to decarbonize by building products that remove barriers to electrification while providing a holistic approach to managing increasing demands on household energy. To learn more, visit www.span.io.
