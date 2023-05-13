PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 13, 2023--
Sparrow Pharmaceuticals, an emerging, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, targeted therapies to address unmet needs in both endocrinology and rheumatology, today presented an ePoster on its lead candidate and HSD-1 inhibitor SPI-62 during a session, titled “Controlling intracellular cortisol: Can HSD-1 inhibition reduce Cushing’s syndrome morbidity and minimize adrenal insufficiency risk?” at the 25th European Congress of Endocrinology (ECE 2023).
“We highlight that, unlike current treatments for Cushing’s syndrome, HSD-1 inhibitors such as SPI-62 might not be expected to carry risk of adrenal crisis,” said Frank Czerwiec, M.D., Ph.D, Chief Medical Officer at Sparrow Pharmaceuticals and ePoster presenter. “That distinction, if realized, would provide strong clinical differentiation for SPI-62.”
David A. Katz, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Sparrow Pharmaceuticals added, “SPI-62 directly reduces intracellular cortisol that binds to intracellular receptors and thereby causes the serious health complications of glucocorticoid excess including weight gain, diabetes, hypertension, osteoporosis, depression, and cognitive changes. Even with complete HSD-1 inhibition, though, circulating cortisol can diffuse into cells in amounts sufficient to maintain life-critical functions such as stress response. We summarize our and others’ data that indicate how HSD-1 inhibition can reset intracellular cortisol to avoid morbidity associated with either excessive or insufficient levels.”
SPI-62 is a potent HSD-1 inhibitor in clinical development for treatment of Cushing’s syndrome and autonomous cortisol secretion, and as adjunctive therapy to prednisolone in polymyalgia rheumatica. In prior Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials, SPI-62 was associated with maximal liver, adipose, and brain HSD-1 inhibition at generally well tolerated doses.
About Sparrow Pharmaceuticals
Sparrow Pharmaceuticals was founded to spare patients the ravages of steroids. Leveraging underappreciated scientific insights into glucocorticoid biology, the company is working to provide better treatment options for serious disorders of hypercortisolism, and to revolutionize the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. Its lead product, SPI-62, is an oral, small molecule, novel therapeutic treatment designed to target the source of active intracellular glucocorticoids in key tissues.
