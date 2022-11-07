GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022--
Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN), led by CEO Tony Sarsam, rang the Nasdaq Opening Bell on Thursday in celebration of the Company’s successful execution of its Our Winning Recipe™ driven by a People First culture.
Sarsam was joined by members of the SpartanNash executive team and other senior leaders from across the Company. The ringing of the opening bell took place in New York City and was broadcast live on CNBC, Bloomberg, Fox Business and other national news networks. Headshots of SpartanNash Associates across all levels of the organization were displayed on the seven-story Nasdaq Tower in Times Square.
“What began with a small candy store in 1885 has evolved into a global enterprise that is essential to America’s food supply chain,” Sarsam said. “We have served our communities throughout changing periods in history – and perhaps none more so than through the pandemic. SpartanNash and our 17,500 Associates have been executing with excellence and have orchestrated a remarkable turnaround. Now, we are transforming and pivoting for growth. Every day, every week and every month – we are playing to win.”
The Nasdaq Opening Bell Ceremony took place following the Company’s first-ever Investor Day on Nov. 2, where Sarsam joined Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jason Monacoand other members of the Company’s executive team to present more details about its Our Winning Recipe™ and long-term financial targets.
“At SpartanNash, we understand that when our customers win, our investors win,” Monaco said. “As a food solutions company, continuing to innovate and advocate for what is best for consumers remains a top priority. We believe our strategic approach will help capture share, drive results and increase value for our shareholders.”
About SpartanNash
SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. As a distributor, wholesaler and retailer with a global supply chain network, SpartanNash customers span a diverse group of national accounts, independent and chain grocers, e-commerce retailers, U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, and the Company's own brick-and-mortar grocery stores, pharmacies and fuel centers. SpartanNash distributes grocery and household goods, including fresh produce and its Our Family ® portfolio of products, to locations in all 50 states, in addition to distributing to the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Djibouti, Korea and Japan. To support its distribution business, the Company operates a strategically developed network of large-scale distribution facilities and a nationwide transportation fleet. In addition, the Company owns and operates 147 supermarkets - primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market - and shares its operational insights to drive innovative solutions for SpartanNash food retail customers. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 strong and growing. For more information, visit spartannash.com.
