GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 3, 2022--
Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced that starting Monday, Feb. 7, guests will be able to pick up three complimentary N95 masks at pharmacies inside SpartanNash’s corporate-owned grocery stores. In addition, the Company is distributing nearly 400,000 masks to support non-profit partners in high-transmission areas and socially vulnerable communities.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220203005587/en/
SpartanNash Distributing N95 Masks to Help Curb the Spread of COVID-19 (Photo: Business Wire)
These mask distribution efforts are part of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services' program to curb the spread of COVID-19 and correlate to SpartanNash’s broader stewardship of social issues and alignment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (“UN SDGs”). The program supports the Company’s commitment to UN SDG 3: Good Health & Well-Being, along with other initiatives to ensure that customers, Associates, and the communities in which SpartanNash operates have the nourishing food, healthcare and quality health education and tools necessary to promote long and healthy lives.
“We are proud that our robust supply chain network is being leveraged to distribute the largest deployment of personal protective equipment in U.S. history,” said SpartanNash President and CEO Tony Sarsam. “We are also grateful for the role our SpartanNash Associates continue to play in serving our customers throughout COVID-19. Offering these masks is one more way we can do our part to keep our guests healthy as we respond to the ongoing challenges associated with this pandemic.”
Select SpartanNash stores with pharmacies in eight states are participating, primarily under the banners Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, VG's Grocery, D&W Fresh Market, Family Fresh Market and Forest Hills Foods. Each of the 84 pharmacy locations will distribute up to three masks per person, while supplies last. Guests can pick up their masks by going directly to the pharmacy counter within each store. Additionally, SpartanNash has arranged for nearly 400,000 N95 masks to be delivered to Mary Free Bed, Special Olympics Michigan, Feeding America West Michigan, Food Bank of Eastern Michigan and the Salvation Army.
“Beyond hunger, SpartanNash’s concern for public health has now prompted a donation of these N95 masks for distribution to those in need in our communities,” said Kara Ross, president and CEO of Food Bank of Eastern Michigan. “These masks will be arriving in our warehouses soon and made available to the public through mobile distributions hosted by agencies in our hunger relief network. The Food Bank sincerely appreciates SpartanNash’s forethought in obtaining these masks and making them available to our neighbors in need.”
SpartanNash pharmacies continue to offer complimentary COVID-19 vaccines and boosters for those at least five years old, COVID-19 PCR tests by appointment at select pharmacy locations (patients can visit doIneedacovid19test.com to set up testing appointments), and over-the-counter self-collection tests are available for purchase.
About SpartanNash
SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life through customer-focused innovation. Its core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network and the Our Family ® brand. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. The company owns 145 supermarkets—primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG's Grocery and Dan's Supermarket—and shares its operational insights to drive solutions for SpartanNash food retail customers. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 19,000 strong and growing. For more information, visit spartannash.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220203005587/en/
CONTACT: Adrienne Chance
VP, Communications
SpartanNash
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MICHIGAN
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PHARMACEUTICAL MEDICAL SUPPLIES GENERAL HEALTH HEALTH SUPERMARKET INFECTIOUS DISEASES FOOD/BEVERAGE RETAIL
SOURCE: SpartanNash
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 02/03/2022 08:50 AM/DISC: 02/03/2022 08:51 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220203005587/en