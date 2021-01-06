WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Pelosi: Congress will show world what America is made of; 'it's time to move on.'
ATLANTA (AP) — Democrat Raphael Warnock won one of Georgia’s two Senate runoffs Wednesday, becoming the first Black senator in his state’s history and putting the Senate majority within the party's reach.
