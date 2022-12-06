MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022--
Spearmint Energy (“Spearmint” or the “Company”), a next-generation renewable energy company enabling the clean energy revolution through battery energy storage, today announced that is has further expanded its team with the appointment of four energy industry professionals with deep expertise across project finance, technology, execution, and data science.
Spearmint’s recent hires include:
- Chris Wright, Senior Vice President of Project Technology – Mr. Wright brings more than 15 years of experience in renewable energy, most recently working for E3 Consulting. He has held several key positions across wind, solar, and energy storage projects at companies including Clean Energy Associates, Black & McDonald, and NextEra Energy Resources, among others. He has accumulated extensive experience across utility-scale and Distributed Generation project development, engineering, construction, technical due diligence, and operations, supporting over 850 MW’s of solar, 300 MW’s of wind, and over 1.5G Wh of energy storage projects globally.
- Jeff Jackson, Senior Vice President of Project Execution – A proven capital project execution leader, Mr. Jackson brings nearly 15 years of industry knowledge working across renewables and data center site development, project implementation, and strategic partnerships, most recently serving as Vice President of Site Development for Compute North, as well as in prior positions at Mortenson, RES Group, and EDF Renewables.
- Nicolas Cottely, Vice President of Project Finance – With more than a decade of experience executing project finance transactions, Mr. Cottely most recently served as an investment manager at Origis Energy, and previously held managerial roles at DBRS Morningstar, Intesa Sanpaolo Sp.A., and Merck & Co. Inc.
- Allen Yu, Data Scientist – Mr. Yu has more than two decades of electrical engineering, power market analysis, operations, and trading experience, most recently serving as a trader and analyst for XO Energy LLC, prior to which he worked for Parkhurst Resources LLC. Previously, Mr. Yu held engineering roles for the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), Wilson Cable SJ Pte Ltd. in Singapore, the Qingdao Municipal Power Supply Bureau in Qingdao, China, and Shiyan Utility in Hubei province, China.
Andrew Waranch, Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Spearmint, said, “We launched Spearmint with the goal of accelerating the delivery of stable, inexpensive, renewable energy to the power grid, and are extremely proud of the significant progress we have made in pursuit of this goal over the last seven months. We have worked hard to build a workplace environment that promotes integrity, innovation, and collaboration, comprised of a mix of talent across research, trading, development, and project finance. We are pleased to welcome Chris, Jeff, Nicolas, and Allen to Spearmint, and look forward to continuing to build upon our team growth and transaction momentum in the year ahead.”
The addition of these professionals follows other notable hires the Company has made since its launch in May 2022, including Nick Vamvakas as Chief Strategy Officer, Audrey Copeland as SVP of Strategy and Origination, Nick Dazzo as Head of Trading, and Prudence Heck as Head of Research and Analytics.
Richard Cardone, Chief Operating Officer of Spearmint, added, “Over the last several months, the Spearmint team has dedicated itself to solving today’s climate challenge, working diligently to begin adding storage capacity to the grid and building a team of professionals who share our passion of enabling the clean energy revolution. We are energized by the opportunities that lie ahead in the burgeoning battery energy storage market and are excited to execute on our robust development pipeline to advance energy reliability, resiliency, and safety.”
To date, Spearmint has acquired a 150 MW battery energy storage project from Con Edison Development, aptly named Revolution, which will serve West Texas’ ERCOT market. Expected to be one of the largest batteries in the state of Texas, Revolution is anticipated to reach notice to begin operation in the second quarter of 2023.
About Spearmint Energy
Founded by energy industry veteran Andrew Waranch in partnership with Kevin Kelley, CEO of Roscommon Analytics LLC, Spearmint is a next generation renewable energy company enabling the clean energy revolution through battery energy storage. The Spearmint platform is comprised of three distinct strategies, including battery and solar project development, energy storage offtake, and renewables power trading. For more information, please visit: https://www.spearmintenergy.com/
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005289/en/
CONTACT: Media:
Amanda Shpiner/Sara Widmann
Gasthalter & Co.
(212) 257-4170
Spearmint-Energy@gasthalter.com
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER ENERGY ENVIRONMENT ALTERNATIVE ENERGY GREEN TECHNOLOGY ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH ENERGY
SOURCE: Spearmint Energy
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 12/06/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 12/06/2022 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005289/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.