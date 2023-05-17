MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 17, 2023--
Spearmint Energy (“Spearmint” or the “Company”), a next-generation renewable energy company enabling the clean energy revolution through battery energy storage, today announced that Cory Magnuson, former Vice President of Finance at BrightNight, has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. He will be responsible for managing Spearmint’s financial operations in support of its continued development of battery storage projects across the United States.
Mr. Magnuson brings nearly twenty years of project finance, corporate finance, and accounting experience to Spearmint. Prior to BrightNight, Mr. Magnuson was a Director of Global Energy Infrastructure Assets at BlackRock, where he led structuring review for new fund investments and developed formal asset valuation processes. He has also served as a Controller on the accounting teams of Novatus Energy, Sithe Global Energy, and Foothills Bank.
“We are thrilled to welcome Cory to the Spearmint team as we continue to add top operational talent to support our growing platform,” said Richard Cardone, Chief Operating Officer of Spearmint. “As a fierce advocate of the acceleration of green energy, we will look to leverage Cory’s deep project finance and energy infrastructure expertise to help Spearmint continue to execute its development pipeline in the most cost-effective manner. His passion for clean energy innovation, coupled with his financial prowess, make him both a natural fit and an important asset to our Company.”
Mr. Magnuson added, “Over the last year, I have watched Spearmint quickly establish itself as a well-recognized battery energy storage developer, owner, operator, and trader. I am pleased to join the Company at this important point in its evolution and look forward to collaborating with Spearmint CEO Andrew Waranch, Richard, and the entire team to ensure the safe, efficient, and reliable delivery of renewable energy to the grid.”
In addition to Mr. Magnuson’s appointment, Spearmint has named Loraine Farberg, former Director at Kindred Partners and Operations Associate at Bridgewater Associates, as Chief People Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Farberg will focus on recruitment, employee engagement, and culture development across the Company. The appointments of Mr. Magnuson and Ms. Farberg follow the recently announced expansion of Spearmint’s development team, which included Gina Wolf joining the Company as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Project Development, and Jake Dahm joining the Company as Senior Director of Development.
Andrew Waranch, Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Spearmint, concluded, “The additions of Cory and Loraine further strengthen Spearmint’s bench of operational talent as we continue to scale our platform, and bring Spearmint’s Company-wide headcount to 25, up five-fold since inception.”
About Spearmint Energy
Spearmint is a next generation renewable energy company enabling the clean energy revolution through battery energy storage. The Spearmint platform is comprised of three distinct strategies, including battery and solar project development, energy storage offtake, and renewables power trading. For more information, please visit: https://www.spearmintenergy.com/
