The "Spectral Imaging: End-user needs, Markets and Trends" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
First introduced for earth observation from satellites and planes, spectral imaging (including hyperspectral and multispectral imaging) was adopted in industry in the 2000's, for sorting applications. Sorting is currently the biggest market of multispectral and hyperspectral cameras, in revenue.
The adoption in other industrial or in onfield applications remained low for three main reasons: the high cost of cameras, their large size and the huge amount of data to process and store. Currently, the spectral imaging market is at a turning point in its evolution. Technical efforts have been made to build cameras at cost below $10,000 and compact enough to be implemented on drones or in industrial lines. Meanwhile, robust and user-friendly methods for spectral data analysis have been developed. These achievements will lead to a wider adoption of multi/hyperspectral cameras for on-field or in-line applications. The spectral imaging market is expected to experience a high annual growth rate of around 20% in the coming years, reaching more than 10,000 cameras sold in 2024 (excluding the Space and Military markets).
The report provides the breakdown between multispectral and hyperspectral cameras. It also includes detailed market revenue and units forecasts by application and detailed analysis by market segment.
Objectives of the Report
- Underline how spectral imaging can address key economical and societal challenges
- Provide market data and forecast of spectral imaging cameras by application and by spectral band
- Describe and benchmark the numerous hyperspectral and multispectral available technologies
- Identify the most promising applications of hyperspectral and multispectral cameras
- Highlight the importance of data processing in the development of the spectral imaging market
- Understand end-users requirements for each Application, and the challenges to overcome for a wider adoption of spectral imaging
Key Features of the report
- Market revenue breakdown between multispectral and hyperspectral cameras
- Spectral imaging cameras market forecast by applications
- Benchmarking of different spectral imaging technologies
- Analysis of most promising applications
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
1. Introduction
- Study goals and objectives
- Information sources and methodology
- Glossary
- Context and Definitions
- Scope of the report
- List of companies
2. Highlights of the report
3. A market at a turning point
- Driver: demand for advanced analysis at lower cost
- Value chain and market definition
- Market players 2022
- Market data and forecasts 2017-2025
- Market analysis and remaining challenges
4. Hardware and software technology trends
- Introduction
- Segmentation of commercial technologies
- Multispectral imaging technologies
- Spatial scanning
- Snapshot
- Spectral scanning
- Hyperspectral imaging technologies
- Spatial scanning
- Snapshot
- Spectral scanning
- Technologies and cameras cost by spectral bands
- Data processing layers: towards application-oriented solutions
5. Spectral imaging current status and promising applications
- Current status
- Next big markets to be addressed
- Industry 4.0 (Color and surface characterization, Pharmaceutics)
- Sustainable food production and food safety (Precision farming, Food sorting and Food quality control)
- Personalized Health (Medical diagnosis and guided-surgery)
6. Appendices
- Methodology
- About the Publisher
