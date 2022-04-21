SYDNEY, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 21, 2022--
SpeeDx Pty. Ltd., a developer of innovative molecular diagnostic solutions, have added saliva to the list of validated samples for their PlexPCR® SARS-CoV-2 qPCR diagnostic for COVID-19 sales across Europe #. A preferred sample type for self-collection and compliance testing programs, the saliva claim will expand the utility of the SpeeDx COVID-19 workflow, and in partnership with the Molgen range of automation, will further support ultra-high throughput testing markets.
“Our automation-compatible workflow is very popular with high-volume laboratories along with the flexibility to pair with a range of extant laboratory equipment to maximise instrument capacity,” said Cassandra Ingles, Director of Clinical Operations. “As COVID-19 testing patterns evolve, we will continue to respond to the changing needs of the laboratories we support, expanding claims for important sample types, in addition to making it easier to integrate into laboratory data information systems without the need for third-party software. ”
SpeeDx new head office facilities in Sydney have expanded the company’s manufacturing capacity to support growth in export sales, and as international travel increases, demand for both COVID-19 and other respiratory testing is ongoing. PlexPCR® RespiVirus, a highly multiplexed 11-target Respiratory viral panel that includes Influenza A, Influenza B, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus, can be run in parallel with PlexPCR® SARS-CoV-2 for a more comprehensive testing solution and both are compatible with the SpeeDx PlexPrep™ robotic liquid handler, recently demonstrated to increase throughput 155% and reduce hands-on time 19% compared with a sample-to-answer testing solution. 1 Additional respiratory tests are on target to be released this year including PlexPCR® RespiBacteria with targeted detection and differentiation of Bordatella pertussis, B. parapertussis, B. holmesii, and Mycoplasma pneumoniae.
SpeeDx also have a comprehensive range of reagents to support investigation of COVID-19 variants of concern including PlexPrime® SARS-CoV-2 Alpha/Beta/Gamma+* which contains mutations that can distinguish circulating Omicron strains including both BA1 and BA2 variants. Compatible with standard qPCR and liquid handling instrumentation, the PlexPrime® SARS-CoV-2 Genotyping* range is designed to assist laboratories with variant monitoring practices that integrate with their existing SARS-Cov-2 testing workflow, therefore increasing the number of samples screened for variants, improving opportunity to observe deviations in population, and reducing the labour and costs associated with parallel sequence analysis of a subset of positive samples.
About SpeeDx
Founded in 2009, SpeeDx is an Australian-based private company with subsidiary offices in Austin and London, and distributors across Europe. SpeeDx specializes in molecular diagnostic solutions that go beyond simple detection to offer comprehensive information for improved patient management. Innovative real-time polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) technology has driven market-leading multiplex detection and priming strategies. Product portfolios focus on multiplex diagnostics for sexually transmitted infection (STI), antibiotic resistance markers, and respiratory disease. For more information on SpeeDx please see: https://plexpcr.com
# not commercially available for use in UK, saliva claim extension under review by TGA for use in Australia
References
Pryce TM et al. Evaluation of a PlexZyme -Based PCR Assay and Assessment of COVID-19 Surge Testing Throughput Compared to Cobas SARS-CoV-2. Pathogens. 2021 Sep; 10(9): 1088.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220421005847/en/
CONTACT: Warwick Need - Director of Sales | SpeeDx
+61 424 336 577
KEYWORD: AUSTRALIA/OCEANIA AUSTRALIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH INFECTIOUS DISEASES OTHER HEALTH CLINICAL TRIALS PHARMACEUTICAL BIOTECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: SpeeDx Pty. Ltd.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/21/2022 12:32 PM/DISC: 04/21/2022 12:32 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220421005847/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.