Spero Health, a national leader who has helped more than 25,000 patients on their journey to stable recovery from addiction, announced today that the organization will expand into West Virginia and North Carolina in early 2022, in-line with its commitment to bringing high quality, comprehensive, affordable treatment options to communities struggling with substance use disorder.
In 2020, drug overdose deaths topped 100,000 for the first time in the nation’s history, which can largely be contributed to interrupted treatments, isolation, and stress from the ongoing pandemic. More people in West Virginia and North Carolina died of drug overdoses in 2020 than in any previous year on record, according to local medical data. “This new data underscores how urgent and critical the need is in all communities across the United States. Last year, we opened 24 new Spero Health clinics and are on track to open even more in 2022, to bring life-changing results as we live our mission of Saving Lives, Instilling Hope and Restoring Relationships in communities really struggling. While we celebrate the progress we have made in the lives changed through recovery, we know that there is much work to be done to combat this epidemic,” said Spero Health’s CEO Steve Priest.
Spero Health offers a community-based approach to treatment, so individuals have quick access to life-saving care close to home, allowing them to stay connected to their community. The organization reported over half a million patient visits in 2021 that include a combination of: medical care provided by physicians and nurse practitioners, group and individual counseling and other recovery support assistance. In addition, Spero Health expanded services this year to include treatment for Hepatitis C, Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) in select clinics, a focus on wellness for all patients with smoking cessation and depression screenings – treatment and education, increase in telehealth services, peer support and expansion of psychiatric services. Specialty treatments for trauma, stimulant use and gender groups also expanded this year as the organization broadens its reach to offer comprehensive options to all patients.
In 2021, Spero Health earned a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 82.1 among patients in their outpatient addiction treatment program. The high score is considered “world class” based on global NPS standards. The score was a result of an organization-wide survey that focused on obtaining patient feedback in its commitment to delivering the best patient experience and life-saving care to those struggling with addiction. Spero Health was also named “Top Workplace” in 2021 and their CEO Steve Priest was recently recognized as one of the Most Admired CEO’s of 2021 for his leadership in eliminating barriers so that more people in more places have access to life-saving addiction treatment care.
Spero Health, Inc. is an integrated healthcare services organization specializing in local and affordable outpatient care for individuals suffering from substance use disorders with a mission to “Save Lives, Instill Hope, and Restore Relationships.” Spero Health utilizes an innovative evidence-based integrated care model that combines both physical and behavioral healthcare services under one roof to treat the whole patient. This integrated care model combines physician services (including medication-assisted treatment), behavioral health counseling, recovery support services, medication management and patient and family education. Its community-based approach to treatment allows patients to continue working and caring for their families as they overcome addiction.
Based in Nashville, Tenn. and privately held by Heritage Group, Health Velocity Capital, South Central, Inc. and Frist Cressey Ventures, Spero Health operates over 70 outpatient clinics located throughout Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Virginia and Tennessee. Spero Health is a national leader who has helped more than 25,000 patients on their journey to stable recovery from addiction and is in-network with Medicaid and most commercial insurance plans.
