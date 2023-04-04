Spicy Lovers Rejoice! HEINZ® Turns up the Heat with Debut of New HEINZ Hot Varieties

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 4, 2023--
Today, HEINZ® debuts four fiery additions to the ever-expanding spicy sauce category with the launch of HEINZ Hot Varieties. Rolling out in major retailers nationwide and featuring unique pepper bases with varying heat levels, the HEINZ Hot Varieties include a new line-up of three Spicy Ketchup flavors and the first-ever HEINZ Hot 57 Sauce – all touting the heat fans crave with the unmistakable taste and quality that HEINZ lovers expect.
Nearly 50% of all U.S. Millennial and Gen Z condiment buyers not only regularly use spicy sauces, but also actively seek a greater variety of spicy flavor options. 1 Combined with the fact that topics like #spicy and #hotsauce are generating billions of views on TikTok, it’s clear fans can’t get enough of hot and spicy sauces.
- HEINZ Spicy Ketchup Offerings – Available in three different, thick and rich, crave-worthy varieties – Chipotle (medium), Jalapeño (hot), and Habanero (hotter) – the new HEINZ Spicy Ketchup offerings provide a flavor experience and heat-level for any and all spice seekers.
- HEINZ Hot 57 Sauce – A red jalapeño twist on the brand’s classic and beloved 57 Sauce. HEINZ Hot 57 Sauce is the first new HEINZ 57 product in over 10 years, and provides a simple, delicious way to add zest and heat to proteins and sides.
“We know consumers are hungry for a wider variety of spicy sauces and flavors, and as a consumer-obsessed brand at the forefront of food culture, we saw an exciting opportunity to innovate around our fans’ evolving preferences,” said Lindsay Davis, Brand Manager, HEINZ Innovation at the Kraft Heinz Company. “Listening to insights gleaned from our audience showed us that a sauce’s heat source really matters to them, 2 which served as a north star in creating new products with curated and flavorful, pepper-specific bases.”
As consumers are more likely to try new flavors from brands they know and trust, 3 HEINZ is uniquely positioned to feed this hunger for more heat with its new Hot Varieties. More broadly, the brand’s expansion into the spicy sauce category underpins Kraft Heinz’s larger transformation, using insight-led innovation to grow the company’s Taste Elevation platform and lead the future of food.
