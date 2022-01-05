SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, announces its 2022 Fellows.

BELLINGHAM, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2022--
This year, SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, welcomes 58 Members as new Fellows of the Society. They join their Fellow Member colleagues in being honored for their technical achievements, as well as for their service to the optics and photonics community and to SPIE.
Fellows are Members of the Society who have made significant scientific and technical contributions in the multidisciplinary fields of optics, photonics, and imaging. Since the Society's inception in 1955, more than 1,600 SPIE Members have become Fellows.
Of the notable inductees this year, half are from the United States; the other half hail from countries across the globe, including Australia, China, Germany, Japan, Malaysia, Poland, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, and Taiwan. This year the Society welcomes its first Fellows from Egypt and Chile: Salah Obayya, a professor of photonics and director of the Center for Photonics and Smart Materials at the Zewail City of Science and Technology, and Sergio Torres, a professor in the Electrical Engineering Department at the University of Concepción.
"SPIE Fellows represent the breadth of our global constituency, as well as the technical range, diversity, and ethos of our Society," notes Chair of the SPIE Fellows Committee and TracInnovations Director of Business Development and Sales Michelle Stock. "I’m delighted that we have continued to diversify our Fellow Membership geographically this year. With our 58 new inductees, we recognize and celebrate the innovative technologies and scientific breakthroughs developed and generated across the optics and photonics industry by our Fellow Members in academia, industry, and government, as well as their long-term contributions to SPIE. It's been a pleasure to work with the Fellows Committee to honor these new SPIE Fellows, and a pleasure to acknowledge each one of them for their professional successes."
New Fellows are acknowledged during the SPIE symposium of their choice throughout the year. The complete list of the 2022 SPIE Fellows with photos is available online, along with a list of all SPIE Fellows, nomination criteria, and the SPIE Fellows nomination form.
About SPIE
SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, brings engineers, scientists, students, and business professionals together to advance light-based science and technology. The Society, founded in 1955, connects and engages with our global constituency through industry-leading conferences and exhibitions; publications of conference proceedings, books, and journals in the SPIE Digital Library; and career-building opportunities. Over the past five years, SPIE has contributed more than $22 million to the international optics community through our advocacy and support, including scholarships, educational resources, travel grants, endowed gifts, and public-policy development. www.spie.org.
