The "Spinal Cord Stimulators (SCS) Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher's Medical Devices sector report, "Spinal Cord Stimulators (SCS) Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2022 Update" provides comprehensive information about the Spinal Cord Stimulators (SCS) pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.
An SCS is a device that comprises a surgically-implanted electrical pacemaker and electrodes that connect to the spinal cord to treat chronic pain disorders.
Scope
- Extensive coverage of the Spinal Cord Stimulators (SCS) under development
- The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities
- The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Spinal Cord Stimulators (SCS) and list all their pipeline projects
- The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage
- The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products
- Recent developments in the segment / industry
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 Introduction
2.1 Spinal Cord Stimulators (SCS) Overview
3 Products under Development
3.1 Spinal Cord Stimulators (SCS) - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
3.2 Spinal Cord Stimulators (SCS) - Pipeline Products by Territory
3.3 Spinal Cord Stimulators (SCS) - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path
3.4 Spinal Cord Stimulators (SCS) - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date
3.5 Spinal Cord Stimulators (SCS) - Ongoing Clinical Trials
4 Spinal Cord Stimulators (SCS) - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies
4.1 Spinal Cord Stimulators (SCS) Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
4.2 Spinal Cord Stimulators (SCS) - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
5 Spinal Cord Stimulators (SCS) Companies and Product Overview
6 Spinal Cord Stimulators (SCS)- Recent Developments
7 Appendix
7.1 Methodology
7.2 About the Publisher
7.3 Contact the Publisher
7.4 Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
- Beijing Lingchuang Yigu Technology Development Co Ltd
- Biotronik Inc
- Boston Scientific Corp
- Cerevast Therapeutics Inc
- Direct Spinal Therapeutics, Inc.
- Duke University
- GTX Medical BV
- Imperial College London
- Lawson Health Research Institute
- Meagan Medical Inc.
- Medtronic Inc
- Medtronic Plc
- Micro-Leads Inc
- MicroTransponder Inc
- Neuronoff Inc
- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp
- Nevro Corp
- Nexstim Plc
- Nuvectra Corp
- Onward Technologies Ltd
- Quantum Nanostim LLC
- Saluda Medical Pty Ltd
- Soin Neuroscience Inc
- Soterix Medical Inc
- SpineX
- Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology
- St. Jude Medical LLC
- Stimdia Medical Inc
- SynerFuse Inc
- Teliatry Inc
- University of California Los Angeles
- University of Cambridge
- University of Minnesota
- Wavegate Corp
- WISE s.r.l.
