Spire Orthopedic Partners Names Chris Fusco Chief Executive Officer

Spire Orthopedic Partners, the leading management services organization serving best-in-class orthopedic and spine surgeons, has announced Chris Fusco as the organization’s new CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2023.
“Chris was part of the small group of executives and physicians who launched Spire, and he is an excellent match for the organization’s needs as we continue supporting more of the nation’s leading orthopedic and spine practices,” said Robert Cucuel, Chairman of Spire’s Board of Directors. “Serving as Spire’s Chief Growth Officer, Chris has played an integral role in our ongoing expansion throughout the northeast. He has also demonstrated an ability to establish strong relationships with clinical and executive leaders while also engaging prospective and new physician partners.”
Fusco brings more than 15 years of healthcare services experience to his new role, including an in-depth understanding of operations, mergers and acquisitions, and private equity’s increased presence in the orthopedic sector. Fusco was part of Spire’s founding team and most recently served as Chief Growth Officer. Prior to joining Spire, he spent 10 years working across various private equity-backed physician practice management platforms, including serving as Chief Development Officer for Eyecare Service Partners, a leading national provider of eyecare services. Fusco started his career as an investment banker at MTS Health Partners and was also a member of the Healthcare Services Investment Team at SV Health Investors, a Boston based private equity fund.
“As managing and operating private orthopedic practices continue to increase in complexity, Spire has positioned itself as the management and capital partner of choice for leading private practices with one simple goal – to ensure the proliferation of local, physician-led orthopedic care,” said Fusco. “I’m looking forward to collaborating with Spire leadership, our National Practice Board, physicians and practice leaders to build the future for independent orthopedic care.”
Spire, a partnership of elite, market leading orthopedic practices across New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts, is backed by Kohlberg & Company, a leading private equity firm based in New York.
About Spire Orthopedic Partners
Spire Orthopedic Partners is a growing national partnership of orthopedic practices that provides the support, capital and operational resources physicians need to grow thriving practices for the future. As a management services organization, Spire provides the infrastructure for administrative operations that allows practices to operate at their highest level, so physicians can focus their efforts on what matters most – patient care. Rooted in the 100-plus-year legacy of its founding partners, the network spans the Northeast with more than 100 physicians, 1,000 employees and 23 locations in Connecticut, New York and Massachusetts. For more information, visitwww.spireortho.com.
About Kohlberg & Company
Kohlberg is a leading private equity firm based in New York. Since its inception in 1987, the company has organized nine private equity funds, through which it has raised $12 billion of committed equity capital. Over its 35-year history, Kohlberg has completed 91 platform investments and nearly 250 add-on acquisitions, with an aggregate transaction value of approximately $40 billion. For more information, please visitwww.kohlberg.com.
