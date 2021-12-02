SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 2, 2021--
Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), the data platform leader for security and observability, today announced its participation in two upcoming investor events.
- Jason Child, CFO, will host a discussion and Q&A session at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET on Monday, December 6, 2021.
- Graham Smith, interim CEO and chair, and Jason Child will host a discussion and Q&A session at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference beginning at 12:05 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.
Interested parties may access a live webcast of all sessions via the Splunk Investor Relations website at http://investors.splunk.com.
About Splunk Inc.
Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) helps organizations around the world turn data into doing. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on data at any scale.
Splunk, Splunk>, Data-to-Everything, D2E and Turn Data Into Doing are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2021 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005221/en/
CONTACT: Media Contact
Patricia Hogan
Splunk Inc.
press@splunk.comInvestor Contact
Ken Tinsley
Splunk Inc.
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA MANAGEMENT SECURITY TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE NETWORKS INTERNET
SOURCE: Splunk Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/02/2021 08:00 AM/DISC: 12/02/2021 08:03 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005221/en