Sporting Kansas City (10-4-4) vs. FC Dallas (5-7-6)
Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Dallas +169, Sporting Kansas City +155, Draw +230; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: FC Dallas and Sporting Kansas City take the pitch.
FC Dallas went 9-6-7 overall and 7-1-4 at home in the 2020 season. FC Dallas scored 29 goals a season ago and had 18 assists.
Sporting Kansas City put together a 12-6-3 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 6-2-2 in road matches. Sporting Kansas City scored 42 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 34.
The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. FC Dallas won the last meeting 2-1.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Dallas: Beni Redzic (injured), Justin Che (injured).
Sporting Kansas City: Ilie Sanchez, Khiry Shelton (injured), Felipe Hernandez.
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.