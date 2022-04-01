NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 1, 2022--
Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) will post its first quarter 2022 financial results and letter to shareholders on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 before market open.
The company will hold a question and answer session to discuss first quarter 2022 financial results at 8:00am Eastern Time. Management will answer questions submitted via Slido. Questions may be submitted the day of the call at www.slido.com using the event code #SpotifyEarningsQ122.
A live webcast of the earnings call will be accessible at investors.spotify.com and a recording of the webcast will be available following the session.
About Spotify Technology S.A.
Spotify is the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with a community of more than 406 million Monthly Active Users and 180 million Premium Subscribers. With a presence in 184 markets, and more than 82 million tracks including 3.6 million podcast titles, it has transformed the way people access and enjoy music and podcasts.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220401005002/en/
CONTACT: Investor Relations:
Bryan Goldberg
Lauren Katzen
investors.spotify.comPublic Relations:
Dustee Jenkins
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT CONSUMER ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY TV AND RADIO ONLINE MUSIC MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT
SOURCE: Spotify Technology S.A.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/01/2022 06:00 AM/DISC: 04/01/2022 06:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220401005002/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.