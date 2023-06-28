NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 28, 2023--
Spotnana, the modern infrastructure for the travel industry, today announced it has partnered with United Airlines to develop a direct NDC integration that delivers seamless end-to-end traveler journeys via NDC. Spotnana’s direct integration to United’s NDC API supports personalized travel booking experiences, self-service post-ticketing changes, real-time analytics, and comprehensive servicing capabilities delivered through Spotnana’s modern retailing experience.
“We’re thrilled to partner with United Airlines to deliver an approach to modern retailing that goes far beyond booking tickets through a next-generation storefront,” said Sarosh Waghmar, Founder and CEO of Spotnana. “We have built the deepest direct NDC integration to date with United, and we will continue to work together to innovate and push the boundaries of what’s possible.”
Spotnana’s Travel-as-a-Service Platform now supports United NDC-based offers throughout all stages of a trip both on a self-service basis and fully assisted by travel agents. Key features of the advanced NDC integration between United and Spotnana include:
- Continuous pricing - access to 40% more price points from United that are the same or lower than fares available via EDIFACT-based distribution channels.
- Negotiated rates and bundles - the ability to display corporate negotiated rates as well as custom bundles that can include amenities such as WiFi, Economy Plus, Premier access, and more.
- Entitlement shopping - personalized shopping experiences based on traveler loyalty status, such as a seat map that extends complimentary access to Economy Plus seats for travelers that have Premier Gold MileagePlus status or higher.
- Self-service changes and cancellations - capability for travelers to cancel or make changes post-ticketing to flights, dates, cities, seats, Known Traveler Number, or loyalty program number without agent assistance.
- Comprehensive servicing - agents have access to the same capabilities for booking, changing, and canceling NDC fares as the travelers they serve.
- Carrier ticketing - ensures agents can seamlessly service bookings even if previous changes were made by United or on a United channel, enabling travelers to be serviced wherever they prefer. Waiver codes are automatically applied when United is responsible for a flight change.
- Integrated real-time analytics - travelers and travel managers can view and download real-time reports with integrated data across NDC and EDIFACT-based bookings.
“We want our products to be available in channels where our customers want to buy them. As a part of that effort, we’re collaborating with industry partners like Spotnana to provide a more contemporary shopping environment through NDC,” says Doreen Burse, United’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales. “With this exciting integration, Spotnana’s platform now supports United NDC-based offerings to provide a more seamless experience for our customers, from booking to servicing.”
Through its modern architecture, Spotnana has eliminated the need for PNR comments and mid-office operations that make it difficult to support NDC and EDIFACT-based content side-by-side. As a result, travelers benefit from a seamless booking and servicing experience across all types of content.
About Spotnana
Spotnana is the travel platform that connects humanity. We are modernizing the infrastructure of the travel industry in order to bring freedom, simplicity, and trust to travelers everywhere. Our Travel-as-a-Service Platform makes travel simpler and more affordable for corporations, while enabling our ecosystem of agency, supplier, and technology provider partners to increase operational efficiency, unlock new revenue sources, and accelerate innovation. To learn more, visit spotnana.com.
About United
At United, Good Leads The Way ℠. With U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers, and is now the largest airline in the world as measured by available seat miles. More information about the company is at www.united.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230628389971/en/
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY AIR TRANSPORT SOFTWARE INTERNET OTHER TRAVEL TRANSPORTATION LODGING VACATION TRAVEL
SOURCE: Spotnana
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 06/28/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 06/28/2023 07:57 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230628389971/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.