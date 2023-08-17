BRYN MAWR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2023--
Spouting Rock Financial Partners proudly announces the transformation of its retirement solutions division, previously operating as Spouting Rock Retirement Solutions, into an independent entity, Collective Retirement Solutions, LLC (CRS). This new venture will operate as an affiliate of Spouting Rock Financial Partners offering a comprehensive suite of Collective Investment Trusts (CITs) with diverse investment strategies implemented by select managers, some of whom are a part of the affiliated Spouting Rock Asset Management platform.
The rebranding and formation of CRS mark a strategic move to enhance the focus on retirement solutions and address the evolving needs of institutional investors seeking robust and customized investment options. This will enable CRS to be positioned as a specialized leader providing innovative and flexible CIT solutions to its clients.
Under the guidance of Bill Higgins, a veteran in the retirement industry with over 25 years of experience, CRS is poised to lead the market in delivering exceptional services and investment choices to institutional investors. Bill's expertise and keen understanding of retirement needs will be key to driving the initiative's success and shaping CRS into an industry leader.
"Collective Retirement Solutions represents a new chapter in our journey to redefine and elevate retirement investment possibilities," said Bill Higgins, Managing Partner. "With a strong commitment to our clients' success, CRS will continuously strive to deliver tailored Collective Investment Trusts that align with their unique goals and objectives."
CRS will leverage the resources and support of its affiliate, Spouting Rock Financial Partners, a multi-boutique manager platform providing investment solutions and services. By combining the collective strengths of Spouting Rock Financial Partners with CRS's unwavering dedication to retirement solutions, clients can expect an elevated level of service, streamlined processes and a seamless investment experience.
“As we embark on this journey, I would like to extend my gratitude to Andrew Smith and Blakely Page for their invaluable trust, guidance and support. Their unwavering commitment has been instrumental in shaping the vision of CRS and we look forward to continued collaboration,” said Bill Higgins.
For more information about CRS, visit www.collectiveretire.com.
About Collective Retirement Solutions, LLC
Collective Retirement Solutions, LLC (CRS), formerly known as Spouting Rock Retirement Solutions, is a specialized provider of Collective Investment Trusts (CITs) operating as an affiliate of Spouting Rock Financial Partners. CRS is committed to delivering innovative and flexible retirement solutions to institutional investors, offering a comprehensive suite of CITs managed by both affiliated and unaffiliated managers of Spouting Rock Asset Management. With a team of seasoned experts, CRS is dedicated to empowering its clients' financial success.
