PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) on Thursday reported a loss of $45.6 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based company said it had a loss of $1.74. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 38 cents per share.
The oil products and natural gas storage and distribution company posted revenue of $657.7 million in the period.
Sprague Resources shares have risen 33% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 47% in the last 12 months.
