Celebrating more than 20 years of supporting women-led companies and industry transformation, Springboard Enterprises has announced its 2021 Health Innovation Hub: Digital Health Cohort. Ten women-led digital health companies will participate in the program, which includes an intensive bootcamp, workshop series, and ultimately matches each entrepreneur with a team of relevant, strategic advisors as they navigate their next stage of growth.
For two decades, Springboard Enterprises has accelerated the growth of entrepreneurial companies founded and led by women. “The women in this cohort are part of the digital health revolution driving innovations in patient-focused care and will ultimately contribute to people worldwide achieving a higher standard of wellness,” said Springboard Enterprises CEO Natalie Buford-Young.
Springboard’s Health Innovation Hub: Digital Health is a program for women-led digital health companies seeking growth funding and connections to experts and strategic partners for product development and expansion. Selected companies are matched with a personal advisory team tasked with providing a meaningful impact on the company’s next stage of growth. The program, while virtual, engages advisors and investors in a variety of in-person presentation sessions throughout the year and beyond.
2021 Cohort Participants
- Aila Health uses advanced analytics to empower healthcare providers and patients to make data-driven health decisions.
- Athelo Health is a digital coach for cancer patients providing biometric-based behavioral interventions to improve outcomes and reduce healthcare costs.
- Frame Fertility is a digital fertility advisor that enables the early detection of underlying conditions and provides personalized coaching to help individuals and families meet their goals and improve overall health.
- NeuroGeneces enhances memory retention during sleep with a consumer EEG sleep headband and patent-pending algorithm that enhances the brain’s natural memory consolidation process.
- Partum Health supports growing families with a modern, tech-enabled approach to care beyond OB.
- Rosy creates solutions to empower women on their journey toward sexual wellness.
- Skintelligent develops AI dermatology solutions to analyze skin based on smartphone photos, serving a variety of use cases within health care and consumer skincare.
- Somne is solving sleep apnea comfortably with a Class II medical device.
- Spatially is turning spatial data into market-leading healthcare strategy.
- Cohort observer, Simone Health, is a digital therapeutic paired with at-home lab testing that helps larger-bodied people with PCOS get lasting symptom relief without dieting.
For details on how to participate in future cohorts, please contact Director of Programs Emily Harris at emily@springboardenterprises.org.
About Springboard Enterprises
Springboard's mission is to accelerate the growth of entrepreneurial companies led by women through access to essential resources and a global community of experts. We are a leading network of influencers, investors, and innovators dedicated to building companies at scale led by women who are transforming industries in technology and life science. The measure of our success is in the results. Since 2000, 835 Springboard portfolio companies seeking investment and human capital for product development and expansion have created over $35.1B in value. With 216 exits to strategic acquirers and 22 IPOs, Springboard Entrepreneurs are transforming industries. http://springboardenterprises.org
