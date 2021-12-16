NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2021--
Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to provide companies with an exceptional public cloud experience that will help them enhance their customer experience management strategies.
With Sprinklr’s Unified-CXM platform and Google Cloud’s scalable and reliable infrastructure, joint customers will be able to maintain enterprise-grade performance while creating global customer engagement strategies across digital channels. Sprinklr and Google Cloud will also build go-to-market programs to grow awareness among global enterprises.
Comments on the News:
“Enterprises are increasingly seeking out technologies that help them create unique experiences for customers with speed and at scale,” said Robert Harper, Director of Channel Sales, Google Cloud. “We’re thrilled to further our partnership with Sprinklr and have the Sprinklr Unified-CXM platform available on Google Cloud so we can continue providing solutions that help customers succeed within a scalable, secure environment.”
"Sprinklr works with large, global companies that want flexibility when deciding where to manage their enterprise data and consider our platform a business-critical application,” said Doug Balut, Senior Vice President of Global Alliances, Sprinklr. "Giving our customers the opportunity to manage Sprinklr on Google Cloud empowers them to create engaging customer experiences while maintaining the high security, scalability, and performance they need to run their business.”
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world’s most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.
