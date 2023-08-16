NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2023--

Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced that Manish Sarin, Sprinklr’s Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in a Fireside Chat at the following event:

Citi’s 2023 Global Technology Conference

Presenter: Manish Sarin, Chief Financial Officer, Sprinklr

Date: September 7, 2023

Location: Hilton Hotel, 1335 6th Avenue, New York, NY

Time: 1:00pm ET

Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here: https://kvgo.com/2023-global-technology-conference/sprinklr-inc-september

The live webcast will also be accessible on the investor relations section of the Sprinklr website at https://investors.sprinklr.com/events-presentations/ir-calendar and archived on the Sprinklr site for a period of 90 days.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,400 of the world’s most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230816587089/en/

CONTACT: Investor Relations

ir@sprinklr.comMedia

Austin DeArman

PR@Sprinklr.com

KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PUBLIC RELATIONS/INVESTOR RELATIONS MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS SOCIAL MEDIA SOFTWARE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE INTERNET MOBILE/WIRELESS FINANCE

SOURCE: Sprinklr

Copyright Business Wire 2023.

PUB: 08/16/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 08/16/2023 08:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230816587089/en

Copyright Business Wire 2023.

Trending Video

Recommended for you