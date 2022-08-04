TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022--
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the “Company”) today announced consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022. The Company is listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with the stock code “9684,” and prepares its financial statements according to the Japan GAAP.
|Key Figures
(millions of yen, except percentages and per share data)
3 mos. ended 6/22
3 mos. ended 6/21
YoY change
Net sales
74,876
88,604
-15.5
%
Operating income
14,430
17,316
-16.7
%
Ordinary income
26,255
17,661
+48.7
%
Profit attributable to owners of parent
18,355
12,655
+45.0
%
EPS, basic
153.45 yen
105.98 yen
－
For additional information, please refer to the full-length Consolidated Financial Results document at: https://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/23q1earnings.pdf, or the Company’s IR website: https://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/ir/.
Due to decreased earnings from new titles, the HD (High-Definition) Game sub-segment’s net sales for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022 declined compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, which had included the release of “OUTRIDERS” and “NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139...”
In the MMO (Massively Multiplayer Online) Game sub-segment, net sales rose versus the same period of the previous fiscal year due to growth in the number of monthly paying subscribers for “FINAL FANTASY XIV.”
While “ECHOES of MANA” got off to a solid start following its April launch, net sales in the Games for Smart Devices/PC Browser sub-segment declined compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year, in part because of weak performances from existing titles.
In the Amusement segment, net sales and operating income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022 rose compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to a significant year-on-year increase in same-store sales.
In the Publication segment, net sales and operating income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022 declined compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year due to year-on-year declines in both digital and print sales.
In the Merchandising segment, sales of new merchandise based on key intellectual properties were brisk, but the sales mix changed. This and other factors resulted in a year-on-year rise in net sales but a decline in operating income.
About Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. with headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, is the holding company leading the group of Square Enix companies (the "Square Enix Group") with a diverse range of content and service businesses. The Square Enix Group publishes, distributes and licenses entertainment content around the world under its internationally renowned brands including SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO®. The Square Enix Group includes a global network of leading development studios located in North America, Europe and Japan. The Square Enix Group also boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 168 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 84 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 88 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®.
More information on Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. can be found at https://www.hd.square-enix.com/eng/
*Unit sales are the total number of cumulative package shipment and digital sales. Digital sales are the cumulative unit number in and after April 2015, and include full-game downloads of packaged games and download-only games for console and PC.
Disclaimer
The forward-looking statements in this document are based upon the information currently available, and necessarily include elements that are not entirely predictable. Actual results may differ from the forward-looking statements in this document.
DRAGON QUEST, EIDOS, FINAL FANTASY, SPACE INVADERS, SQUARE ENIX, the SQUARE ENIX logo, TAITO and TOMB RAIDER are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Square Enix Group. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
