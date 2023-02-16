LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 16, 2023--
SQUARE ENIX® today launched THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE™, the next entry in the fan-favorite rhythm action series, for the Nintendo Switch™ system and PlayStation®4 (PS4™) console. Featuring 385 FINAL FANTASY® tracks in the base game, three game modes, local and online multiplayer and over 100 FINAL FANTASY characters to create your dream party, fans can celebrate the legendary music of the FINAL FANTASY series like never before.
To view the official THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE launch trailer, visit: https://youtu.be/_gST3YrSzi4
In addition to the Standard Edition of the game, which includes 385 tracks, players can also purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition or Premium Digital Deluxe Edition to get access to even more music from several legendary SQUARE ENIX titles. These editions include the following:
- Digital Deluxe Edition: Contains all songs from the Standard Edition, plus 27 additional tracks and Season Pass 1, which includes songs from the SaGa, LIVE A LIVE™, The World Ends with You and NieR™ series, totaling to 442 tracks.
- Premium Digital Deluxe Edition: Contains all songs from the Standard Edition, plus 27 additional tracks and Season Passes 1-3, granting players access to additional songs from the NieR series, plus tracks from OCTOPATH TRAVELER™, the Mana series, Xenogears and more, totaling to 502 tracks.
Following today’s release, the game will continue to add tracks from SQUARE ENIX’s robust library of beloved music through various DLC packs, which come included in Season Passes 1-3, so players have plenty to look forward to as they embark on this vivid musical journey.
Players can also download the free THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE demo through the PlayStation Store* and Nintendo eShop. The demo features 30 legendary songs, including popular hits from FINAL FANTASY VII and FINAL FANTASY XV, and allows for players to carry over their save data from the demo to the full game.
THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE is available now digitally for Nintendo Switch and PS4. A physical Standard Edition for both platforms is available for purchase through select retailers. The game is rated T (Teen) by the ESRB. For more information, visit: https://square-enix-games.com
* Due to backwards compatibility, the PS4™ consumer demo is playable on PlayStation® (PS5™) consoles.
