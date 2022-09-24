Sri-lankan former captives Nilojan Vasanthakumar, 20, Uthayakamar Mary Edid Prema, 50, Sharujan Gianeswaran, 25, Thinees Jokenthhiran, 34, Dilukshan Robertclive, 25, Dilujan Paththinajakan, 20, Ainkaranathan Ganesamoorthi, 38 and Head of investigation police department attend a press conference in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Seven Sri Lankans held captive by Russian forces in an agricultural factory in eastern Ukraine say they were beaten and tortured for months before escaping on foot as the Russians withdrew from the area.