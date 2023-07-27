North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 90F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.