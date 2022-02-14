NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 14, 2022--
Stablix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company pioneering targeted protein stabilization (TPS) as a novel therapeutic modality, today announced the appointment of Tony Kingsley as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Kingsley replaces interim CEO Dr. Carlo Rizzuto, partner at founding investor Versant Ventures, who remains on Stablix’s board of directors.
Mr. Kingsley is an experienced biotech CEO with a track record leading and building organizations across multiple scientific disciplines, therapeutic areas and stages of drug development. He most recently was president and CEO of Scholar Rock. Prior to that, he was president and CEO of TarisBio, president and COO of The Medicines Company, and the head of global commercial at Biogen.
Earlier in his career, Mr. Kingsley held leadership roles in the medical device and diagnostics industries and was a partner at McKinsey & Company. He received his undergraduate degree from Dartmouth College and an MBA from Harvard Business School.
“I am incredibly excited by the opportunities I see in Stablix’s proprietary scientific approach,” said Mr. Kingsley. “Targeted protein stabilization represents a whole new therapeutic platform technology with applications across a wide range of important diseases with high unmet need. I look forward to working with the remarkable scientific team, the board, and our investors to build a leading company.”
“We are thrilled that Tony is joining the company at this pivotal time,” said Dr. Rizzuto. “His breadth of experience in drug development, strategy, partnering and company building will help us accelerate our efforts to create a powerful scientific platform and world-class organization.”
About Stablix
Stablix was launched in June 2021 with a $63 million Series A led by founding investor Versant Ventures with New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Cormorant Asset Management, Euclidean Capital, and Alexandria Venture Investments. The company’s platform is based on the work of Henry Colecraft, Ph.D., Professor of Physiology and Cellular Biophysics, and Professor of Pharmacology, Columbia Medical School. At Stablix, we are establishing a new paradigm for tackling diverse diseases by harnessing the power of the body’s own cellular machinery. Our RESTORED™ platform generates heterobifunctional small molecules (RESTORACS™) that selectively recruit active deubiquitinases (DUBs) to target proteins for precise removal of ubiquitin to restore protein function. We believe this approach may have wide applicability across oncology, immune-oncology, immunology and rare diseases. www.stablix.cominfo@stablix.com
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220214005071/en/
CONTACT: Steve Edelson
KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY PHARMACEUTICAL HEALTH OTHER HEALTH
SOURCE: Stablix, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 02/14/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 02/14/2022 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220214005071/en