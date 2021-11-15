VESTAL, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2021--
StacheStrong, a non-profit devoted to raising funds and awareness for brain cancer research, announced today the launch of the Glioma Connectome Project (GCP), a newly-established consortium of neurosurgery centers to advance clinical research and treatment for patients with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. The mission is to generate groundbreaking brain connectomics research to drive clinical and practice changes at neurosurgical centers across the U.S.
The nascent field of connectomics is a global interdisciplinary effort to study brain connectivity which has helped identify and understand individual brain networks responsible for functions such as language, emotion, and cognition. This new consortium will translate breakthrough neuroscience into real-world applications and potential new therapies for patients with glioblastoma and other types of brain cancer.
"We are excited to launch this consortium of leading institutions in the United States, to provide hope for patients diagnosed with brain cancer, and serve as a catalyst for change,” said Colin Gerner, President and Co-Founder of StacheStrong. “This promising new study brings together top neurosurgeons and neuroradiologists to better learn about brain connectomics to perform more successful glioma surgeries, as well as how to better treat and rehabilitate after surgery.”
The GCP consortium, which includes the University of Pennsylvania, University of Miami, Mount Sinai, Henry Ford Health System, Northwestern University and University of Nebraska Medical Center, will launch a series of prospective observational studies that harness large-scale multi-institution clinical data produced in the routine care of glioma patients. The study will collect patient data from MRI scans, to produce personalized brain maps. Harnessing machine learning techniques and cutting-edge software, the project will be structured to maximize the quality and volume of data, while minimizing the time and resources needed from physicians and patients.
"The GCP is a critical effort to translate the breakthrough findings of connectomics into neurological care. It embodies the common cause of these leading institutions to properly equip physicians fighting this devastating disease,” said Dr. Michael Sughrue, a global thought leader in connectomics and Chief Medical Officer of Omniscient Neurotechnology.
About the Glioma Connectome Project (GCP)
The Glioma Connectome Project is a consortium of leading brain tumor centers dedicated to studying and exploring the wiring of the human brain, or “connectome”, to further our understanding of the origins and progression of glioblastomas as well as developing and evaluating surgical, radiation, medical and immunological therapies. The consortium’s objectives include improving current treatment paradigms, developing new biomarkers and endpoints in glioma therapy, measuring the benefits and risks of glioma therapy including surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, electrical field therapy, and others. The consortium includes the University of Pennsylvania, University of Miami, Mount Sinai, Henry Ford Health System, University of Nebraska, and Northwestern University.
About StacheStrong
StacheStrong is a 501(c)3 non-profit devoted to raising funds and awareness for brain cancer research. Defeating brain cancer and improving the quality of patients’ lives is our daily focus. StacheStrong has become a beacon of hope for countless individuals and families afflicted by this disease and we serve as an ardent advocate for all those impacted by brain cancer. StacheStrong has raised over $1,750,000 and funded 13 clinical trials/research grants. Net proceeds raised go towards brain cancer research initiatives and together we will change the script on brain cancer.
