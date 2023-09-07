AUSTIN, Texas — A group of agency employees was so concerned about Ken Paxton’s behavior that they reported him to federal law enforcement, effectively “signing our professional death warrant,” a former senior staffer testified at the outset of day three of the attorney general’s impeachment trial.
“I went to the FBI because I believed, based on my experience over the previous nine months, that the Attorney General had abandoned his obligation to work on behalf of the interests of the people of Texas to serve the interests of one person: Nate Paul,” said Ryan Bangert, the former deputy first assistant attorney general.
Bangert, who resumed testifying on the witness stand Wednesday morning, rejected allegations made yesterday by Paxton’s defense team that the staffers were staging an elaborate “coup” against Paxton.
“We were trying to protect the Attorney General as much as we could,” Bangert said.
He added: “I was deeply concerned that the name and authority and power of our office had been, in my view, hijacked to serve the interests of an individual against the interest of the broader public.”
Paxton’s relationship with Paul, an Austin-based real estate developer, is at the center of the impeachment allegations against him. Paul was under federal investigation in 2020. Paxton is accused of using his state agency’s power to help thwart that probe and to help Paul in other ways to benefit the businessman personally and financially. Paul, in exchange, is alleged to have paid for Paxton’s home remodel and secured a job for a woman with whom Paxton had an alleged affair.
Bangert testified the agency devoted “hundreds of man hours” to Paul’s personal bugaboos at Paxton’s urging, diverting attention from more important issues, such as the COVID-19 response and a lawsuit against Google.
“We were devoting far more resources to Nate Paul than we ever should have given the importance of those issues,” he said.
The alleged help in 2020 included an intervention into a civil suit involving Paul’s real estate business; attempts to provide Paul confidential law enforcement documents regarding an FBI raid of his home and business; and a rushed legal opinion House managers said thwarted the foreclosure sales of several of Paul’s properties.
Bangert also revealed, for the first time, that Paxton asked him to meet personally with Paul.
The three men and Paxton’s personal aide traveled together in Paul’s car to Polvo’s restaurant in downtown Austin, he testified, during which Paul laid out his complaints. The businessman dominated the conversation, according to Bangert, and Paxton did not seem to disagree with his allegations that federal and state law enforcement violated his rights and should be investigated.
“It was, as we say in the Latin, sui generis. It was one of a kind. I’ve never seen anything like it,” he said.
Bangert resigned in November 2020 and now works for the influential Christian legal organization Alliance Defending Freedom. He is the second former staffer of the attorney general’s office to testify in Paxton’s impeachment trial.
The testimony of Paxton’s former second-in-command, Jeff Mateer, dominated Wednesday’s hearing, which included lead defense attorney Tony Buzbee accusing Mateer of engineering a “coup” by reporting his former boss to the FBI.
During a testy back-and-forth, Buzbee sought to paint Mateer as a disloyal employee who assumed the worst in Paxton instead of asking him to explain his actions regarding Nate Paul.
The trial is taking place in the Texas Capitol, with senators serving as jurors. They will decide whether Paxton will become the first statewide elected official in more than a century to be removed from office.
Paxton pleaded not guilty Tuesday. He has chosen not to attend the proceedings.
©2023 The Dallas Morning News. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
