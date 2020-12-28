TROY, Ala. (AP) — Nick Stampley tallied 16 points and a career-high 17 rebounds to lift Troy to an 88-35 win over Carver College on Monday night.
Zay Williams added 15 points for Troy (5-4), Kam Woods 13 points and Rory Pantophlet had eight rebounds.
Bryson Scott had 10 points for the Cougars and Antwon Ferrell added seven rebounds.
