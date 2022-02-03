SALEM, N.H. (AP) _ Standex International Corp. (SXI) on Thursday reported earnings of $15 million in its fiscal second quarter.
The Salem, New Hampshire-based company said it had profit of $1.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $1.45 per share.
The equipment manufacturing company posted revenue of $185.7 million in the period.
