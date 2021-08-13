SALEM, N.H. (AP) — Standex International Corp. (SXI) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $13.9 million.
The Salem, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of $1.14 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.40 per share.
The equipment manufacturing company posted revenue of $176.4 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $36.5 million, or $2.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $656.2 million.
Standex shares have increased 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 57% in the last 12 months.
—————
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SXI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SXI