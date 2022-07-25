FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2022--
Staples is proud to announce the launch of the fourth-annual “ Thank A Teacher ” contest [1], a contest that allows parents, students and colleagues to recognize teachers who have gone above and beyond to make a positive impact on the overall wellbeing of their students. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, teacher’s roles have expanded drastically. Along with the day-to-day responsibilities that come with being an educator, teachers have become counselors, role models and friends to students during uncertain times. Staples is rewarding 20 outstanding teachers by giving their schools $5,000 each in Staples gift cards to recognize their dedication and hard work.
“Teachers have been and continue to be some of the most important people in a student’s life,” said Marshall Warkentin, Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer, Staples US Retail. “As a token of our appreciation for their time and investment, the #ThankATeacher contest will not only applaud teachers for the impact that they’ve made on the overall wellbeing of their students but will also provide classroom supply funds for the upcoming school year. These are funds that might otherwise come out of their own pockets – $750 a year on average according to AdoptAClassroom.org’s 2021 Teacher Spending Survey. [2] ”
Nominate a Teacher
Nominate a teacher who has gone above and beyond to improve the overall wellbeing of students by:
- Posting a photo or video along with why your teacher deserves to win on Twitter, Instagram, or TikTok using #ThankATeacher, #Contest, and @StaplesStores,
OR
- Completing the form on staplesconnect.com/thankateacher or by scanning the #ThankATeacher Contest QR code in store.
A panel of Staples judges will select 20 submissions and the corresponding schools as winners. For complete contest rules and eligibility, visit staplesconnect.com/thankateacher.
Back-to-School Perks Available at Staples Stores
Staples wants to help parents, teachers and students go forward to school this back-to-school season. Some ways to take advantage this year include:
- Classroom Rewards: Now through Sep. 24, 2022, teachers can earn 10% back in Classroom Rewards on every qualifying purchase made at a Staples retail store, plus parents can sign up and earn 10% back on their qualifying purchases made at a Staples retail store to donate to a local teacher or school. Teachers, parents, and supporters can sign up by downloading the Staples Connect app or by clicking here. For full program details visit staplesconnect.com/classroomrewards.
- Supply Lists: Through a partnership with TeacherLists, parents now have easy access to certain school supply lists by visiting staples.com/supplylist or through the Staples Connect app under the “Lists” tab.
- Staples Connect App: By using the Staples Connect app, customers can access their rewards conveniently with the new Wallet feature and can get even deeper discounts and app-only deals this back-to-school season. Teachers can create a list of classroom supplies that they need and share it with their community.
Visit the store locator at stores.staples.com to find a nearby Staples store.
About Staples Stores
With a focus on the community of small businesses and consumers, Staples Stores provide innovative products, services, and inspiration essential to the new ways of working and learning. Staples Stores and Staples Connect retail locations serve millions of customers from entrepreneurs and small businesses to remote workers, parents, teachers, and students. Explore Staples at a local Staples Store or online at StaplesConnect.com.
AdoptAClassroom.org, "2021 Teacher Spending Survey." July 29, 2021, https://www.adoptaclassroom.org/2021/07/29/how-much-do-teachers-spend-on-supplies.
